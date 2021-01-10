Watch Cedar Hill vs Guyer Live Streams FREE Class 6A Division II Semifinal Game Online TV Coverage

The Cedar Hill Longhorns will face the Guyer Wildcats in Texas high school football 2020 UIL Class 6A Division II semifinal game on Saturday 9th January 1 p.m. ET at McKinney ISD Stadium. And if you are wondering to watch the action live, than you are in the right place.

The Guyer (Denton, TX) varsity football team has a neutral playoff game vs. Cedar Hill (TX) today @ 1pm at McKinney ISD Stadium. This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D2” tournament.

It’s the penultimate week of this much longer 2020 season. There are four games featuring DFW teams as they fight for a shot a state title next week. We checked out the 5A Friday matchups here and here. Now we look to the first of the two 6A games in a juicy rematch from last year.

6A Division II State Semifinal

Oh the storylines in this one. In the area round last year, Cedar Hill got off to the hottest of starts against Denton Guyer taking a 27-7 lead at halftime and then 41-14 midway through the third quarter. Ninety seconds after that, Guyer scored again. After capturing four of five onside kicks and forcing a turnover on downs, Guyer flipped a 41-21 deficit to a 50-41 win.

It was peak John Walsh, who is now at San Marcos, and it was one of the wildest comebacks/collapses, which evoked memories of the 1994 John Tyler-Plano East game. Denton Guyer then rolled on and became a state finalist last year.

Getting here, both needed overtime to extend their respective seasons. Denton Guyer used its second walk-off, rushing touchdown by Eli Stowers to down Prosper this season. Cedar Hill also found itself in a slugfest with high-powered Rockwall-Heath, and after forcing Heath to settle for a field goal to open the first overtime, Kaidon Salter found in the endzone Javien Clemmer to advance.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

GUYER CEDAR HILL Points Per Game 42.6 36.0 Points Allowed Per Game 26.1 15.9 Yards Per Game 459.3 416.9 Yards Allowed Per Game 365.4 272.3

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. @ MISD Stadium (McKinney)

LINE: Cedar Hill favored by 7

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets winner of Katy/Buda Hays in State Championship

SCOUTING THE GAME

In different times this year, Guyer has looked both unstoppable and then quite stoppable. It held its own quite well against Denton Ryan early this year and also had a bad loss to Allen during district play. In two of its last three games, Guyer has needed overtime to advance. Outside of last week’s game, Cedar Hill has dominated during its playoff run.

The big question is who steps up on the outside for Guyer against Cedar Hill’s secondary. A run of injuries has decimated Guyer at times this year but it in the best shape its been all year.

In a matchup of two SEC-bound quarterbacks that can throw it all over the yard, it will come down to supporting cast and which defense can make a play or two.

PICK: Against dual-threat quarterbacks, Guyer has struggled a bit in containing those offenses. Cedar Hill’s defense is a bit more complete, especially with Guyer’s Deuce Harmon having been ruled out the rest of the season at the start of the playoffs.

Cedar Hill wins 38-34