Watch Katy vs Hays Live Streams FREE Class 6A Division II Semifinal Game Online TV Coverage 2021

Katy Taylor continued its regional title defense with a 28-13 ouster of Heights. Clear Falls emerged from a second-half shootout with Beaumont West Brook, prevailing 53-36 to capture its second playoff win in school history. Katy Taylor vs Clear Falls will kick of 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium.

The Clear Falls (League City, TX) varsity football team has a home playoff game vs. Katy Taylor (Katy, TX) today @ 12pm. at Challenger Stadium, This game is a part of the “2020 Football State Championships – 2020 Football Conference 6A D2” tournament.

FIRST MEETING

Katy Taylor: Defeated Houston Heights, 28-13. Katy Taylor has quietly slipped into this regional semifinal round. They were the third-place finisher in 19-6A, but their only losses this season are to Katy and Katy Tompkins.

Clear Falls: Beat Beaumont West Brook, 53-36. Clear Falls is another team that has flown under the radar in reaching this point. They came in third in 24-6A, and this is the deepest postseason trip in school history. The Clear Falls defense has allowed 19.4 ppg this season.

Reflecting to January 2020, projecting a Clear Creek ISD football team competing in a Class 6A playoff game on Christmas Eve in its home stadium seemed about as far-fetched as any prognostication of materializing 11 months later.

But, as many have come to realize, the norm seemingly ceased ages ago.

What hasn’t changed during that time have been the expectations of the Clear Falls football team, which continues the school’s unprecedented postseason run when it hosts Katy Taylor in a Division II matchup at noon Thursday.

The winner of the regional semifinal matchup at Challenger Columbia Stadium will take on the winner between Shadow Creek and Katy in the regional championship.

Zach Head, who has orchestrated a 7-3 campaign from the Knights, will have his team battling a 9-2 Mustang squad which reached the Division II state semifinals a year ago.

Taylor in no way resembles a Beaumont West Brook squad which Clear Falls defeated 53-36 a week ago.

While West Brook was blessed with immense speed and an explosive NCAA Division I player at quarterback, Taylor is much more machine-like, willing to pound away with its enormous offensive line.

Foster tips the scales at 6 feet, 5 inches and 330 pounds while Conner is 6-6, 325. Other solid linemen include Abe Okezie, a 6-2, 275-pounder and sophomore Nolan Hay (6-3, 265).

The Knights have won four consecutive games and five of their last six, and their only losses were to playoff teams Dawson, Clear Springs and Dickinson.

Head obviously believes his team is ready to embrace each successive opponent.

Last week, the Knights led just 16-15 at halftime, but a defensive standoff quickly turned into an offensive shootout.

Clear Falls scored 23 straight points to open a 39-15 lead it wouldn’t relinquish but had to withstand an impressive rally from the Bruins before prevailing.

Katy Taylor defeated Houston Heights, 28-13, last week for its lone playoff win. In the first round, opponent George Ranch couldn’t compete because of its COVID-19 situation.

Taylor’s only losses this year have been to unbeaten Katy Tompkins, 28-0, and to once-beaten Katy, 41-13. Last season, the Mustangs advanced to the state semifinals in Division II as a fourth-place team.