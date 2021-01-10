January 10, 2021

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions Free Live Stream Reddit: Final round pairings for Sunday

The 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions has one round remaining, and if the first three rounds are any indication, expect lots of birdies and little bogeys. The fourth and final round begins Sunday, January 10, at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. You can find full final round tee times at the bottom of this post.

Notable pairings for Tournament of Champions Round 4

Harris English and Ryan Palmer are each at 21 under entering the final round. They make up the final pairing and will tee off at 3:50 p.m. ET.

One stroke back is Collin Morikawa, and three shots behind is Daniel Berger. They are the second-to-last pairing and will tee off at 3:40 p.m. Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas are four shots back, and they will start at 3:30 p.m.

NBC will broadcast the tournament from 4-6 p.m., and Golf Channel will continue the coverage from there.

Tournament of Champions Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Landry

12:40 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, Mackenzie Hughes

12:50 p.m. — Carlos Ortiz, Robert Streb

1 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Abraham Ancer

1:10 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Tony Finau

1:20 p.m. — Brian Gay, Cameron Champ

1:30 p.m. — Kevin Na, Richy Werenski

1:40 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Sebastián Muñoz

1:50 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Patrick Reed

2 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Jason Kokrak

2:10 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Adam Scott

2:20 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

2:30 p.m. — Martin Laird, Webb Simpson

2:40 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele

2:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Brendon Todd

3 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

3:10 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann

3:20 p.m. — Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

3:30 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

3:40 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa

3:50 p.m. — Ryan Palmer, Harris English

How to bet on the Tournament of Champions — risk-free!

Chirp is a new golf-gaming platform that allows users to place live bets using fake money to win amazing, real-life prizes. The app, which is owned by GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM Golf, is designed to inject the adrenaline of live gambling into a fun, risk-free contest. For more on Chirp, click here.

