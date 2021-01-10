NJ Lists 120 COVID Vaccine Sites, Plans To Expand: Here’s Where

NEW JERSEY – The state’s top health official announced on Saturday that New Jersey soon plans to greatly expand the number of publicly listed COVID-19 vaccination sites now that the number has already grown to 120 on the Department of Health’s website (see the list of vaccine sites below).

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, speaking to NJ Spotlight News, said on Saturday that the state plans to increase the number of vaccination sites to 300. She didn’t provide a timetable, but state officials have said the goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by the spring. Gov. Phil Murphy also announced on Saturday that the state just exceeded 200,000 vaccinations statewide, with a current total of 200,204.

“We’re working strategically and efficiently to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, law enforcement and fire professionals and long-term care center residents and staff,” he said. Right now, New Jersey lists 120 sites on its vaccine hub website, increasing that number by 11 since last week. Health officials said not all sites are listed because some are not open to the public, such as prisons and psychiatric hospitals.

Here is Persichilli:

Hospital sites are also currently only open to health care workers. More details about all of the state’s sites will be available early next week, health officials said.

Point Pleasant | News | 14h When Can You Get COVID-19 Vaccine In NJ? Here’s The New 2021 List UPDATE: New Jersey has released the list that shows, in order, when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine and where. Here’s what you should know.

Persichilli made the announcement as New Jersey had the highest daily number of coronavirus cases on Saturday. Read more: NJ Coronavirus, Vaccine Updates: Here’s What You Need To Know

Persichilli said New Jersey currently doesn’t have a lot of vaccine availability, but she expects that to change soon. The incoming Biden presidential administration has said that it plans to greatly expand the number of vaccine doses available to the American public. New Jersey expanded the list of eligible people last week, allowing police and fire professionals to get the vaccine. Read more: NJ Expands COVID-19 Vaccines As State Begins Move Into Next Phase

Persichilli said the state has administered about 36 percent of vaccine doses allocated. Hospitals have administered vaccines to nearly 50 percent of their health care workers. Her hope is to continue to expand the number of “mega-sties” in convention centers and large spaces, aiming for 1,000 people vaccinated a day. Read more: NJ’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Site In Morris County Opens Here are the currently listed public vaccine sites in New Jersey: Atlantic County Atlanticare Health Services FQHC 1401 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 2800

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

(609) 572-6040 Atlantic County Health Department Atlantic Cape Community College

(609) 645-5933 MediLink RxCare Hammonton, LLC 44 South White Horse Pike

Hammonton, NJ 08037

(609) 956-1900 ShopRite Pharmacy #612 23 Bethel Road,

Somers Point, NJ 08244

(609) 927-0760 ShopRite Pharmacy #633 616 White Horse Pike,

Absecon, NJ 08201

(609) 646-0444 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Atlantic City Center

1301 Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

(609) 572-0000 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers English Creek

3003 English Crrek Avenue, Unit C6

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

(609) 481-3185 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Hammonton Center

860 S. White Horse Pike

Hammonton, NJ 08037-2018

(609) 567-0200 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Merle Pavilion (formerly Pleasantville Center)

932 South Main Street

Pleasantville, NJ 08232-3646

(609) 383-0880 Bergen County New Bridge Medical Center Annex Alternate Care Facility

230 East Ridgewood Avenue

Paramus, NJ07652 Paramus Board of Health (201) 265-2100 ShopRite Pharmacy #169 40 Nathaniel Place

Englewood NJ 07631

(201) 816-8322 ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park 220 West Passaic St.

Rochelle Park, NJ 07662

(201) 843-5572 Haworth Apothecary 169 Terrace Stree Haworth, NJ 07641

(201) 384-7171 Burlington County Boyd’s Pharmacy of Mansfield 23202 Columbus Road, Suite E

Columbus, NJ 08022

(609) 298-7474 Boyd’s Pharmacy of Medford 5-100 Wilkins Station Road

Medford, NJ 08055

(609) 975-8197 Boyd’s Pharmacy of Pemberton 17 Fort Dix Road

Pemberton, NJ 08068

(609) 894-8288 Burlington County Health Department 18 Pioneer Blvd

Westampton, NJ 08060

(609) 265-3752 ShopRite Pharmacy #525 892 Union Mill Rd,

Mount Laurel , NJ 08054

(856) 365-0342 ShopRite Pharmacy #540 208 Route 70

Medford, NJ 08055

(609) 953-4723 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Burlington City Center

651 White Horse Pike

(609) 386-0775 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Buttonwood Center

600 Pemberton Mills Road

Pemberton, NJ 08068

(609) 894-1100 Camden County CAMcare Health Corporation 817 Federal Street

Camden, NJ 08103

(856) 583-2400 CAMcare Health Corporation 121 South White Horse Pike Clementon, NJ 08021

(856) 583-2400 Project H.O.P.E. 519-525 West Street

Camden, NJ 08103

(856) 968-2320 RMG Mount Ephraim 2 S Place Horse Pike

Mount Ephraim NJ

(856) 931-3107 Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine 1 Medical Drive,

Stratford, NJ 08084

(888) 253-9133 ShopRite Pharmacy #507 1200 chews landing Rd,

Laurel springs, NJ 08021

(856) 435-0046 ShopRite Pharmacy #531 Route 73 and Minck Ave,

West Berlin, NJ 08091

(856) 768-6688 Cape May County Cape May County Department of Health 6 Moore Road DN 601,

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

(609) 463-6581 ShopRite Pharmacy Of Rio Grande 1700 Route 47 South,

Rio Grande, NJ 08242

(609) 886-0124 ShopRite Pharmacy #603 4 West Roosevelt Blvd,

Marmora, NJ 08223

(609) 545-0415 Cumberland County ShopRite Pharmacy #505 2130 N 2nd St,

Millville, NJ 08332

(856) 327-9950 ShopRite Pharmacy #526 1000 North Pearl St,

Bridgeton, NJ 08302

(856) 453-5993 Essex County Essex County – Cody Arena 560 Northfield Ave

West Orange, NJ 07052

(973) 877-8456 Essex County – Essex County College 303 University Ave,

Newark 07102

(973) 324-9950 Essex County – Sears-Livingston Mall 112 Eisenhower Parkway

Livingston, NJ 07039

(973) 324-9950 Essex County – West Caldwell Tech 20 Passaic Avenue

West Caldwell, NJ 07006

(973) 324-9950 Essex County – Kmart-West Orange 235 Prospect Ave,

West Orange, NJ 07052

(973) 324-9950

Liss Pharmacy 794 Mt Prospect Ave

Newark,NJ 07104

(973) 483-4749 Newark Community Health Center 741 Broadway

Newark, NJ 07104

NCHCFQHC.org Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness 110 William St,

Newark, NJ 07102

(973) 733-7610 Riverside Medical Group 195 Cortlandt St,

Belleville, NJ 07109

(973) 759-1221 Riverside Urgent Care 135 Bloomfield Ave,

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

(973) 748-7459 ShopRite Pharmacy #216 206 Springfield Ave.

Newark NJ 07103

(973) 877-3641 ShopRite Pharmacy Of Livingston 483 South Livingston Ave.

Livingston, NJ 07039

(973) 992-6854 Vanguard Medical Group 271 Grove Ave, Suite A

Verona, NJ 07044

(908) 858-3232 Gloucester County ShopRite of Glassboro 201 William Dalton Drive

Glassboro, NJ 08028

(856) 863-3668 ShopRite Pharmacy #546 143 Bridgeton Pike

Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

(856) 357-9302 Hudson County Alliance Health Center 115 Christopher Columbus Drive

Jersey City, NJ 07302

(201) 451-6300 Hudson Regional Health Commission – USS Juneau Center 110 Hackensack Ave

Kearny, 07032

(201) 223-1133 North Bergen Health Department 1116 43rd St

North Bergen, NJ 07047

(201) 392-2084 North Hudson Community Action 714 31st Street

Union City, NJ 07087

(201) 210-0200 North Hudson Community Action 324 Palisade Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07306

(201) 210-0200 North Hudson Community Action 326 Harrison Ave

Harrison, NJ 07029

(201) 210-0200 North Hudson Community Action 1116 43rd St

North Bergen, NJ 07047

(201) 210-0200 Hunterdon County Hunterdon County Health Department Hunterdon County HazMat Building

314 State Route 12

County Complex

Flemington, NJ Hunterdon Family Medicine at Cornerstone 9100 Wescott Dr Suite 103,

Flemington, NJ 08822

(908) 237-4238 Hunterdon Family Practice and OB 1100 Wescott Dr

Flemington, NJ 08822

(908) 237-4238 Hunterdon Family Medicine at Phillips Barber 72 Alexander Avenue

Lambertville, NJ 08530

(609) 397-3535 Hunterdon Family Medicine at Riverfield – Clinton 1738 Route 31 North, Suite 203

Clinton, NJ 08809

(908) 237-4238 ShopRite Pharmacy #457 272 Highway 202 and Rte 31N,

Flemington, NJ 08822

(908) 782-2554 ShopRite Pharmacy #497 50 Walmart Plaza,

Clinton, NJ 08809

(908) 730-6555 Mercer County Hamilton Township Division of Health 2100 Greenwood Avenue

(609) 890-3884

hamiltonj.com/health Henry J Austin Health Center 112 Ewing St.

Trenton NJ 08609

(609) 278-5900 Henry J Austin Health Center 321 N Warren St.

Trenton NJ 08618

(609) 278-5900 InFocus Urgent Care 100 Campus Town Circle, Ste 100

Ewing, NJ 08628

(609) 799-7009 Princeton Department of Health 1 Monument Drive

Princeton, NJ 08640

(609) 497-7608 ShopRite Of Hamilton #521 130 Marketplace Blvd,

Hamilton, NJ 08691

(609) 581-5827 ShopRite Pharmacy #533 2555 Pennington Rd,

Pennington, NJ 08638

(609) 737-0606 Middlesex County Jewish Renaissance Medical Center 275 Hobart St,

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

(732) 376-9333 JRF Community Health Center 1931 Oak Tree Road,

Edison, NJ 08820

(732) 482-9600 Middlesex County Office of Health Services 596 Jersey Ave.

New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Rutgers Eric B. Chandler Health Center 277 George St.

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

(732) 235-6700 ShopRite Pharmacy #106 380 Summerhill Rd.

Spotswood, NJ 08884

(732) 251-5214 Woodbridge Health Department 2 George Frederick Plaza

Woodbridge NJ 07095

(732) 855-0600 Monmouth County Community Health Center of Asbury Park 1301 Main St.

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

(732) 774-6333 Freehold Family Health Center 579 Park Ave.

Freehold NJ 07728

(732) 294-2540 Keyport Community Health Center 35 Broad St.

Keyport, NJ 07735

(732) 888-4149 Monmouth County Health Dept. 50 E Main Street

Freehold, NJ 07728

(732) 431-7456 Ocean Health Initiatives 3600 Rt 66

Neptune, NJ 07753

(732) 363-6655 Red Bank Primary Care Center 188 E Bergen Place

Red Bank, NJ 07701

(732) 219-6622 ShopRite Pharmacy #193 280 Route 9

Morganville, NJ 07751

(732) 617-1705 ShopRite Pharmacy #626 3120 Route 35

Hazlet, NJ 07730

(732) 264-8230 Morris County Morris County Mega Site Rockaway Townsquare Mall

301 Mount Hope Avenue

Rockaway, NJ ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders 90 Bartley Flanders Rd.

Flanders, NJ 07836

(973) 252-1940 ShopRite Pharmacy Of Greater Morristown 178 East Hanover Ave.

Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927

(973) 829-6820 ShopRite Pharmacy #297 60 Beaverbrook Rd.

Lincoln Park, NJ 07035

(973) 694-7141 Zufall Health Center – Dover 18 W Blackwell St

Dover, NJ 07801

(973) 328-3344 Zufall Health Centers – Morristown 4 Atno Ave.

Morristown NJ 07960

Morris (973) 267-0002 Ocean County CHEMED 1771 Madison Avenue

Lakewood NJ 08701

(732) 264-6666 Ocean County Health Department Ocean Health Initiatives 10 Stockton Dr.

Toms River, NJ 08753

(732) 363-6655 Ocean Health Initiatives 798 County Rd 539

Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

(732) 363-6655 ShopRite Pharmacy #649 297 Route 72

Manahawkin, NJ 08050

(609) 597-0091 ShopRite Pharmacy #656 860 Fischer Blvd

Toms River, NJ 08753

(732) 270-0900 Passaic County North Hudson Community Action 220 Passaic St.

Passaic, NJ 07055

(201) 210-0200 Paterson Division of Health International High School

200 Grand Street

Paterson, NJ, 07502

(973) 321-1277 Passaic County Department of Health Services 18 Clark St.

Paterson, NJ 07505

(973) 881-4396

passaiccountynj.org/coronavirus ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls 171 Browertown Rd,

Little Falls, NJ 07424

(973) 256-1559 ShopRite Pharmacy #257 23 Marshall Hill Rd,

West Milford, NJ 07480

(973) 728-4754 Wayne Health Department 475 Valley Rd

Wayne, NJ 07470

(973) 694-1800 Salem County Salem County Department of Health 110 5th St., Suite 500

Salem, NJ 08079

(856) 935-7510 Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Salem Center 238 East Broadway

Salem, NJ 08079

(856) 935-7711 Somerset County Hunterdon Family Medicine at Bridgewater 250 Route 28

Suite 100

Bridgewater, NJ08807

(908) 237-4238 ShopRite Pharmacy #447 601 Route 206

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

(908) 359-7419 ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville 93 Morristown Rd/Route #202

Bernardsville, NJ 07924

(908) 766-4409 Somerset County Department of Health 27 Warren Street

Somerville, NJ 08876

(908) 231-7155 Sussex County ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram 90-80 route 206

Stanhope, NJ 07874

(973) 448-2902 ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton 125 Water St RT 206

Newton, NJ 07860

(973) 579-1119 Sussex County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Health

37 Plains Road

Augusta, NJ 07860

(973) 579-9488

sussex.nj.us Union County City of Elizabeth Health Department 418 Palmer St,

Elizabeth NJ, 07202

(908) 820-4250 ShopRite Pharmacy #163 76 Cenral Ave,

Clark, NJ 07066

(732) 381-1133 ShopRite Pharmacy Of Elizabeth 865 West Grand St

Elizabeth, NJ 07202

(908) 558-0049 Union County – Kean University 100 Morris Avenue Union, NJ 07083 Warren County Hunterdon Family Medicine @ Riverfield – Hawk Point 6 Clubhouse Drive

(908) 237-4238 ShopRite of Greenwich 1207 Route 22,

Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

(908) 454-7553 ShopRite Pharmacy #434 2 Clubhouse Drive

Washington, NJ

(908) 835-078 More Update :

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/