NJ Lists 120 COVID Vaccine Sites, Plans To Expand: Here’s Where

NJ Lists 120 COVID Vaccine Sites, Plans To Expand: Here’s Where7 min read
NEW JERSEY – The state’s top health official announced on Saturday that New Jersey soon plans to greatly expand the number of publicly listed COVID-19 vaccination sites now that the number has already grown to 120 on the Department of Health’s website (see the list of vaccine sites below).
Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, speaking to NJ Spotlight News, said on Saturday that the state plans to increase the number of vaccination sites to 300. She didn’t provide a timetable, but state officials have said the goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by the spring.
Gov. Phil Murphy also announced on Saturday that the state just exceeded 200,000 vaccinations statewide, with a current total of 200,204.
“We’re working strategically and efficiently to vaccinate our frontline health care workers, law enforcement and fire professionals and long-term care center residents and staff,” he said.
Right now, New Jersey lists 120 sites on its vaccine hub website, increasing that number by 11 since last week. Health officials said not all sites are listed because some are not open to the public, such as prisons and psychiatric hospitals.
Here is Persichilli:
Hospital sites are also currently only open to health care workers. More details about all of the state’s sites will be available early next week, health officials said.
Point Pleasant|News|14h
When Can You Get COVID-19 Vaccine In NJ? Here’s The New 2021 List
UPDATE: New Jersey has released the list that shows, in order, when you can get the COVID-19 vaccine and where. Here’s what you should know.
Persichilli made the announcement as New Jersey had the highest daily number of coronavirus cases on Saturday. Read more: NJ Coronavirus, Vaccine Updates: Here’s What You Need To Know
Persichilli said New Jersey currently doesn’t have a lot of vaccine availability, but she expects that to change soon. The incoming Biden presidential administration has said that it plans to greatly expand the number of vaccine doses available to the American public.
New Jersey expanded the list of eligible people last week, allowing police and fire professionals to get the vaccine. Read more: NJ Expands COVID-19 Vaccines As State Begins Move Into Next Phase
Persichilli said the state has administered about 36 percent of vaccine doses allocated. Hospitals have administered vaccines to nearly 50 percent of their health care workers.
Her hope is to continue to expand the number of “mega-sties” in convention centers and large spaces, aiming for 1,000 people vaccinated a day. Read more: NJ’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Site In Morris County Opens
Here are the currently listed public vaccine sites in New Jersey:
Atlantic County
Atlanticare Health Services FQHC
- 1401 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 2800
- Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- (609) 572-6040
Atlantic County Health Department
- Atlantic Cape Community College
- (609) 645-5933
MediLink RxCare Hammonton, LLC
- 44 South White Horse Pike
- Hammonton, NJ 08037
- (609) 956-1900
ShopRite Pharmacy #612
- 23 Bethel Road,
- Somers Point, NJ 08244
- (609) 927-0760
ShopRite Pharmacy #633
- 616 White Horse Pike,
- Absecon, NJ 08201
- (609) 646-0444
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers
- Atlantic City Center
- 1301 Atlantic Avenue
- Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- (609) 572-0000
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers
- English Creek
- 3003 English Crrek Avenue, Unit C6
- Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
- (609) 481-3185
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers
- Hammonton Center
- 860 S. White Horse Pike
- Hammonton, NJ 08037-2018
- (609) 567-0200
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers
- Merle Pavilion (formerly Pleasantville Center)
- 932 South Main Street
- Pleasantville, NJ 08232-3646
- (609) 383-0880
Bergen County
New Bridge Medical Center Annex
- Alternate Care Facility
- 230 East Ridgewood Avenue
- Paramus, NJ07652
Paramus Board of Health
- (201) 265-2100
ShopRite Pharmacy #169
- 40 Nathaniel Place
- Englewood NJ 07631
- (201) 816-8322
ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park
- 220 West Passaic St.
- Rochelle Park, NJ 07662
- (201) 843-5572
Haworth Apothecary 169 Terrace Stree
- Haworth, NJ 07641
- (201) 384-7171
Burlington County
Boyd’s Pharmacy of Mansfield
- 23202 Columbus Road, Suite E
- Columbus, NJ 08022
- (609) 298-7474
Boyd’s Pharmacy of Medford
- 5-100 Wilkins Station Road
- Medford, NJ 08055
- (609) 975-8197
Boyd’s Pharmacy of Pemberton
- 17 Fort Dix Road
- Pemberton, NJ 08068
- (609) 894-8288
Burlington County Health Department
- 18 Pioneer Blvd
- Westampton, NJ 08060
- (609) 265-3752
ShopRite Pharmacy #525
- 892 Union Mill Rd,
- Mount Laurel , NJ 08054
- (856) 365-0342
ShopRite Pharmacy #540
- 208 Route 70
- Medford, NJ 08055
- (609) 953-4723
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers
- Burlington City Center
- 651 White Horse Pike
- (609) 386-0775
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers
- Buttonwood Center
- 600 Pemberton Mills Road
- Pemberton, NJ 08068
- (609) 894-1100
Camden County
CAMcare Health Corporation
- 817 Federal Street
- Camden, NJ 08103
- (856) 583-2400
CAMcare Health Corporation
- 121 South White Horse Pike Clementon, NJ 08021
- (856) 583-2400
Project H.O.P.E.
- 519-525 West Street
- Camden, NJ 08103
- (856) 968-2320
RMG Mount Ephraim
- 2 S Place Horse Pike
- Mount Ephraim NJ
- (856) 931-3107
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- 1 Medical Drive,
- Stratford, NJ 08084
- (888) 253-9133
ShopRite Pharmacy #507
- 1200 chews landing Rd,
- Laurel springs, NJ 08021
- (856) 435-0046
ShopRite Pharmacy #531
- Route 73 and Minck Ave,
- West Berlin, NJ 08091
- (856) 768-6688
Cape May County
Cape May County Department of Health
- 6 Moore Road DN 601,
- Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
- (609) 463-6581
ShopRite Pharmacy Of Rio Grande
- 1700 Route 47 South,
- Rio Grande, NJ 08242
- (609) 886-0124
ShopRite Pharmacy #603
- 4 West Roosevelt Blvd,
- Marmora, NJ 08223
- (609) 545-0415
Cumberland County
ShopRite Pharmacy #505
- 2130 N 2nd St,
- Millville, NJ 08332
- (856) 327-9950
ShopRite Pharmacy #526
- 1000 North Pearl St,
- Bridgeton, NJ 08302
- (856) 453-5993
Essex County
Essex County – Cody Arena
- 560 Northfield Ave
- West Orange, NJ 07052
- (973) 877-8456
Essex County – Essex County College
- 303 University Ave,
- Newark 07102
- (973) 324-9950
Essex County – Sears-Livingston Mall
- 112 Eisenhower Parkway
- Livingston, NJ 07039
- (973) 324-9950
Essex County – West Caldwell Tech
- 20 Passaic Avenue
- West Caldwell, NJ 07006
- (973) 324-9950
Essex County – Kmart-West Orange
- 235 Prospect Ave,
- West Orange, NJ 07052
- (973) 324-9950
- Liss Pharmacy
- 794 Mt Prospect Ave
- Newark,NJ 07104
- (973) 483-4749
Newark Community Health Center
- 741 Broadway
- Newark, NJ 07104
- NCHCFQHC.org
Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness
- 110 William St,
- Newark, NJ 07102
- (973) 733-7610
Riverside Medical Group
- 195 Cortlandt St,
- Belleville, NJ 07109
- (973) 759-1221
Riverside Urgent Care
- 135 Bloomfield Ave,
- Bloomfield, NJ 07003
- (973) 748-7459
ShopRite Pharmacy #216
- 206 Springfield Ave.
- Newark NJ 07103
- (973) 877-3641
ShopRite Pharmacy Of Livingston
- 483 South Livingston Ave.
- Livingston, NJ 07039
- (973) 992-6854
Vanguard Medical Group
- 271 Grove Ave, Suite A
- Verona, NJ 07044
- (908) 858-3232
Gloucester County
ShopRite of Glassboro
- 201 William Dalton Drive
- Glassboro, NJ 08028
- (856) 863-3668
ShopRite Pharmacy #546
- 143 Bridgeton Pike
- Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
- (856) 357-9302
Hudson County
Alliance Health Center
- 115 Christopher Columbus Drive
- Jersey City, NJ 07302
- (201) 451-6300
Hudson Regional Health Commission – USS Juneau Center
- 110 Hackensack Ave
- Kearny, 07032
- (201) 223-1133
North Bergen Health Department
- 1116 43rd St
- North Bergen, NJ 07047
- (201) 392-2084
North Hudson Community Action
- 714 31st Street
- Union City, NJ 07087
- (201) 210-0200
North Hudson Community Action
- 324 Palisade Ave
- Jersey City, NJ 07306
- (201) 210-0200
North Hudson Community Action
- 326 Harrison Ave
- Harrison, NJ 07029
- (201) 210-0200
North Hudson Community Action
- 1116 43rd St
- North Bergen, NJ 07047
- (201) 210-0200
Hunterdon County
Hunterdon County Health Department
- Hunterdon County HazMat Building
- 314 State Route 12
- County Complex
- Flemington, NJ
Hunterdon Family Medicine at Cornerstone
- 9100 Wescott Dr Suite 103,
- Flemington, NJ 08822
- (908) 237-4238
Hunterdon Family Practice and OB
- 1100 Wescott Dr
- Flemington, NJ 08822
- (908) 237-4238
Hunterdon Family Medicine at Phillips Barber
- 72 Alexander Avenue
- Lambertville, NJ 08530
- (609) 397-3535
Hunterdon Family Medicine at Riverfield – Clinton
- 1738 Route 31 North, Suite 203
- Clinton, NJ 08809
- (908) 237-4238
ShopRite Pharmacy #457
- 272 Highway 202 and Rte 31N,
- Flemington, NJ 08822
- (908) 782-2554
ShopRite Pharmacy #497
- 50 Walmart Plaza,
- Clinton, NJ 08809
- (908) 730-6555
Mercer County
Hamilton Township Division of Health
- 2100 Greenwood Avenue
- (609) 890-3884
- hamiltonj.com/health
Henry J Austin Health Center
- 112 Ewing St.
- Trenton NJ 08609
- (609) 278-5900
Henry J Austin Health Center
- 321 N Warren St.
- Trenton NJ 08618
- (609) 278-5900
InFocus Urgent Care
- 100 Campus Town Circle, Ste 100
- Ewing, NJ 08628
- (609) 799-7009
Princeton Department of Health
- 1 Monument Drive
- Princeton, NJ 08640
- (609) 497-7608
ShopRite Of Hamilton #521
- 130 Marketplace Blvd,
- Hamilton, NJ 08691
- (609) 581-5827
ShopRite Pharmacy #533
- 2555 Pennington Rd,
- Pennington, NJ 08638
- (609) 737-0606
Middlesex County
Jewish Renaissance Medical Center
- 275 Hobart St,
- Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
- (732) 376-9333
JRF Community Health Center
- 1931 Oak Tree Road,
- Edison, NJ 08820
- (732) 482-9600
Middlesex County Office of Health Services
- 596 Jersey Ave.
- New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Rutgers Eric B. Chandler Health Center
- 277 George St.
- New Brunswick, NJ 08901
- (732) 235-6700
ShopRite Pharmacy #106
- 380 Summerhill Rd.
- Spotswood, NJ 08884
- (732) 251-5214
Woodbridge Health Department
- 2 George Frederick Plaza
- Woodbridge NJ 07095
- (732) 855-0600
Monmouth County
Community Health Center of Asbury Park
- 1301 Main St.
- Asbury Park, NJ 07712
- (732) 774-6333
Freehold Family Health Center
- 579 Park Ave.
- Freehold NJ 07728
- (732) 294-2540
Keyport Community Health Center
- 35 Broad St.
- Keyport, NJ 07735
- (732) 888-4149
Monmouth County Health Dept.
- 50 E Main Street
- Freehold, NJ 07728
- (732) 431-7456
Ocean Health Initiatives
- 3600 Rt 66
- Neptune, NJ 07753
- (732) 363-6655
Red Bank Primary Care Center
- 188 E Bergen Place
- Red Bank, NJ 07701
- (732) 219-6622
ShopRite Pharmacy #193
- 280 Route 9
- Morganville, NJ 07751
- (732) 617-1705
ShopRite Pharmacy #626
- 3120 Route 35
- Hazlet, NJ 07730
- (732) 264-8230
Morris County
Morris County Mega Site
- Rockaway Townsquare Mall
- 301 Mount Hope Avenue
- Rockaway, NJ
ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders
- 90 Bartley Flanders Rd.
- Flanders, NJ 07836
- (973) 252-1940
ShopRite Pharmacy Of Greater Morristown
- 178 East Hanover Ave.
- Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927
- (973) 829-6820
ShopRite Pharmacy #297
- 60 Beaverbrook Rd.
- Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
- (973) 694-7141
Zufall Health Center – Dover
- 18 W Blackwell St
- Dover, NJ 07801
- (973) 328-3344
Zufall Health Centers – Morristown
- 4 Atno Ave.
- Morristown NJ 07960
- Morris (973) 267-0002
Ocean County
CHEMED
- 1771 Madison Avenue
- Lakewood NJ 08701
- (732) 264-6666
Ocean County Health Department
Ocean Health Initiatives
- 10 Stockton Dr.
- Toms River, NJ 08753
- (732) 363-6655
Ocean Health Initiatives
- 798 County Rd 539
- Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
- (732) 363-6655
ShopRite Pharmacy #649
- 297 Route 72
- Manahawkin, NJ 08050
- (609) 597-0091
ShopRite Pharmacy #656
- 860 Fischer Blvd
- Toms River, NJ 08753
- (732) 270-0900
Passaic County
North Hudson Community Action
- 220 Passaic St.
- Passaic, NJ 07055
- (201) 210-0200
Paterson Division of Health
- International High School
- 200 Grand Street
- Paterson, NJ, 07502
- (973) 321-1277
Passaic County Department of Health Services
- 18 Clark St.
- Paterson, NJ 07505
- (973) 881-4396
- passaiccountynj.org/coronavirus
ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls
- 171 Browertown Rd,
- Little Falls, NJ 07424
- (973) 256-1559
ShopRite Pharmacy #257
- 23 Marshall Hill Rd,
- West Milford, NJ 07480
- (973) 728-4754
Wayne Health Department
- 475 Valley Rd
- Wayne, NJ 07470
- (973) 694-1800
Salem County
Salem County Department of Health
- 110 5th St., Suite 500
- Salem, NJ 08079
- (856) 935-7510
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers Salem Center
- 238 East Broadway
- Salem, NJ 08079
- (856) 935-7711
Somerset County
Hunterdon Family Medicine at Bridgewater
- 250 Route 28
- Suite 100
- Bridgewater, NJ08807
- (908) 237-4238
ShopRite Pharmacy #447
- 601 Route 206
- Hillsborough, NJ 08844
- (908) 359-7419
ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville
- 93 Morristown Rd/Route #202
- Bernardsville, NJ 07924
- (908) 766-4409
Somerset County Department of Health
- 27 Warren Street
- Somerville, NJ 08876
- (908) 231-7155
Sussex County
ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram
- 90-80 route 206
- Stanhope, NJ 07874
- (973) 448-2902
ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton
- 125 Water St RT 206
- Newton, NJ 07860
- (973) 579-1119
Sussex County Department of Health & Human Services
- Division of Health
- 37 Plains Road
- Augusta, NJ 07860
- (973) 579-9488
- sussex.nj.us
Union County
City of Elizabeth Health Department
- 418 Palmer St,
- Elizabeth NJ, 07202
- (908) 820-4250
ShopRite Pharmacy #163
- 76 Cenral Ave,
- Clark, NJ 07066
- (732) 381-1133
ShopRite Pharmacy Of Elizabeth
- 865 West Grand St
- Elizabeth, NJ 07202
- (908) 558-0049
Union County – Kean University
- 100 Morris Avenue Union, NJ 07083
Warren County
Hunterdon Family Medicine @ Riverfield – Hawk Point
- 6 Clubhouse Drive
- (908) 237-4238
ShopRite of Greenwich
- 1207 Route 22,
- Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
- (908) 454-7553
ShopRite Pharmacy
- #434 2 Clubhouse Drive
- Washington, NJ
- (908) 835-078
More Update :