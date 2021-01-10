Montefiore Hospital Under Fire For Vaccinating Ineligible Workers

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A few hours after the City School District of New Rochelle announced plans for district staff members to receive vaccinations for the new coronavirus beginning Friday and continuing over the next week at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, the plan was withdrawn.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said in an email around 9 p.m. Thursday that the hospital suddenly withdrew the invitation for vaccinations.

He said it was “disappointing” to learn the hospital’s decision.

“No vaccinations will be provided to District staff members through this initiative until further notice,” Marrero said in the email.

The state Department of Health spokesman Jonah Bruno said the hospital is being investigated for violating state guidelines.

“DOH is investigating this egregious violation of the state’s clearly defined guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said in a statement sent to Patch.

“As we’ve said repeatedly, current eligibility for the vaccine is limited to health care and hospital workers, seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and people with disabilities living in congregate settings,” he said. “The facility is facing potential sanctions and penalties for these violations and its vaccine supply will be reallocated to the County Health Department.”

Some city employees and school district office staff were vaccinated at the hospital Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Journal News.

A spokeswoman for New Rochelle said in a statement to Patch the city had been informed by the hospital that, at the state’s direction, vaccines would be made available to city and school district employees, and a rollout was begun on that basis.

“We subsequently learned that Montefiore misinterpreted State guidelines and, therefore, vaccination of City and School District employees has been suspended, except for Fire Fighters who are eligible for the vaccine as EMTs,” said city spokeswoman Kathy Gilwit.

“New Rochelle will continue to adhere rigorously to State directives and standards,” she said.

Marrero said that in an email around 12:30 p.m. Thursday that staff members at Jefferson and Ward elementary schools were going to receive the first of two Moderna vaccine shots Friday.

That was supposed to be followed by vaccinations for staff at Columbus and Webster elementary schools and Barnard Early Childhood Center Monday, Trinity and Davis elementary schools Tuesday, Isaac E. Young Middle School Wednesday, Albert Leonard Middle School Thursday and New Rochelle High School Friday.

