January 10, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Memorial Service Set For Late Millburn Teen Robbie Almgren

2 min read
2 hours ago David lee

MILLBURN, NJ — A memorial service will be held for Millburn High School senior Robert Almgren at Millburn High School Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Details for friends and family can be found here.

Schools Superintendent Christine Burton said Friday, “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Robbie’s family.”

Almgren passed away on Dec. 27 due to the effects of undiagnosed AML leukemia.

An obituary noted: “He and his friends were inseparable and many were like brothers. He was a true friend who enjoyed the good times, but was always available with a helping hand or an ear when needed. Robbie had a special way about him that just drew people near. He was happiest with friends on any golf course, local fishing spot, hiking through South Mountain, or just hanging out in a friend’s backyard. His gift of gab and his positive attitude will be sorely missed. When not with friends, this teen made time for his family. He enjoyed dancing and laughing in the kitchen with his mom, talking fantasy football and golf with his dad, texting his grandmother during televised football games, and sharing funny videos with and ribbing his sister.”

More information about the memorial and funeral services can be found here:

A prior article on his scholarship foundation can be found here.

Got news? Email [email protected] Got photos? Please include express written permission from the photographer for us to use them.

To be the first to get free news alerts with breaking stories in Westfield, or to get a free local newsletter each morning, sign up for Patch breaking news alerts or daily newsletters.

 

https://events.ajc.com/event/-free-chicago-bears-vs-new-orleans-saints-live-stream-on-tv-watch-nfl-wild-card-football-game-online-coverage-p95qaixtva

 

https://events.ajc.com/event/-free-saints-vs-bears-live-stream-on-tv-watch-nfl-wild-card-football-game-online-coverage-4mipnifsfp

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/

More Stories

2 min read

Covid-19 Impact on Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: IBM, AT&T, Verizon, SecureWorks, Trustwave, etc. | InForGrowth

2 mins ago sharnakhatunr
2 min read

Global Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: SI Group, TASCO Group, Beijing Jiyi Chemical, Zibo Xujia Chemical, Dongying Kehong Chemicl, etc. | InForGrowth

46 mins ago sharnakhatunr
10 min read

HD Crackstreams Saints vs Bears Live Stream Reddit Free NFL: Watch Bears vs Saints Online Twitter Buffstreams, Youtube, Time, Date, Venue and Schedule for Sunday Night Football

47 mins ago vriartuck

You may have missed

21 min read

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints? (1/10/21): Bears vs Saints FREE LIVE STREAM Reddit, Watch Wild Card Weekend, NFL Playoffs online

18 seconds ago alammohammadshahin24
3 min read

Global Thermosetting Plastic Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Dow(US), SUMITOMO(Japan), ICI(UK), Mitsui(Japan), BASF SE(Germany), etc. | InForGrowth

1 min ago basavraj.t
3 min read

Auditing Services Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: BDODeloitteErnst&YoungKPMGProtivitiPwC…,,,,, etc. | InForGrowth

1 min ago basavraj.t
3 min read

COVID-19 Update: Global Dimethicone Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Dow Corning, Wacker, Momentive, Shin-Etsu, KCC Basildon, etc. | InForGrowth

1 min ago basavraj.t