Officer Dies From Injuries Suffered During US Capitol Siege

WASHINGTON, DC — United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night of injuries he received during Wednesday’s siege of the U.S. Capitol Building by pro-Trump supporters, according to a USCP release.

Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protesters Wednesday. Later that same day, he collapsed in his division office and was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department, the USCP, and other federal agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding Sicknick’s death.

The New York Times reported that in the melee at the Capitol, Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials.

Sicknick first joined USCP in July 2008. His most recent post was serving in the department’s First Responder Unit.

More than 18 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and the National Guard assisted USCP Wednesday in restoring order to the Capitol grounds, according to a statement by USCP Chief Steven A. Sund. Over 50 USCP and MPD officers were injured during the siege of the Capitol and several members of Sund’s department were hospitalized.

MPD identified three other people who died on Capitol grounds Wednesday due to medical emergencies: Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Pennsylvania.

A Capitol Police employee discharged their service weapon Wednesday, fatally wounding Ashli Babbitt of Huntington, Maryland. Sund said the employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended, pending an internal investigation by MPD and USCP.

Facing criticism over how the Capitol Police mishandled its response to Wednesday’s attack, Sund has submitted his resignation effective Jan. 16, according to news reports. Both the House Sergeant of Arms and Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant of Arms and Doorkeeper, are submitting their resignations as well, according to CNN.

Brian D. Sicknick (USCP)

To ensure the safety of the U.S. Capitol grounds in the lead up to the Jan. 20 inauguration, MPD has installed 7-foot high, non-scalable fencing around the building.

In addition, MPD Chief Robert Contee said Thursday that 6,200 guardsman will arrive in the District by this weekend to assist the 850 officers from his department currently in place at the Capitol.

“These personnel and security measures will be in place for no less than the next 30 days,” Contee said. “We’ll be keeping all of these support mechanisms in place in constant coordination with the Capitol Police and the mayor’s office.”

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public safety emergency in the District, which she later extended through Jan. 21. She has also described the siege of the Capitol as a “catastrophic security failure” and joined calls by other lawmakers to investigate the circumstances behind the storming of the Capitol building.

Following the announcement of Sicknick’s death, several public safety agencies in the D.C. area posted their condolences on Twitter.

“On behalf of HPD, I express our sincerest condolences to USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick’s family and friends and to the US Capitol Police,” Herndon Police Chief Maggie A. DeBoard said, on Twitter. “We join the with our law enforcement community and the entire country in mourning the loss of one of our own.”

