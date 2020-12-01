Europe Video Inspection Equipment Market during 2019-2027 is ready to reach US$ 396.6 MN

The Europe Video Inspection Equipment market is expected to reach US$592.3millionby 2027 from US$396.6million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027

The Europe Video Inspection Equipment market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Video Inspection Equipment such as cameras, transporters, monitor & recorders, and software are utilized for inspection objectives. Owing to the robustness, portability, lightweight, and reliability of video inspection equipment tools, these are widely adopted across the industries .The growing use of video inspection equipment for pipeline, caissons & tanks inspection is anticipated to propel the growth of the video inspection equipment market.

An upsurge in construction projects across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is contributing heavily toward the adoption of drainage services, which in turn is influencing the growth of the video inspection equipment market. Moreover, growing demand for inspection equipment in the oil and gas industries and increasing integration of robotic technology in video inspection equipment are significantly contributing to the growth of the video inspection equipment market. Further, rising demand for remotely operated inspection system is also a major factor stimulating the adoption of cameras in the manufacturing & construction industry.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

EUROPE VIDEO INSPECTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Cameras

Transporters

Monitors & Recorders

Software

Others

By Application

Drain & Sewer

Electrical Conduit & Ducts

Pipeline

Others

By EndUser

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing & Construction

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Envirosight LLC

CUES, Inc.

IBAK Helmut Hunger GmbH & Co. KG

Vivax-Metrotech Corporation

TechCorr

