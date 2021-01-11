January 11, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

COVID-19 Impact on Identity Theft Protection Services Market Set to Register 18.1% CAGR During 2020-2025

Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud.

According to this study, over the next five years the Identity Theft Protection Services market will register a 18.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17670 million by 2025, from $ 9100.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Identity Theft Protection Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity Theft Protection Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

