NASHVILLE, NC — A North Carolina sheriff’s department is giving former lovers license to give their exes a middle finger with some extra punch this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Or perhaps the Nash County Sheriff’s Office is appealing to their love for both their communities and justice.

Either way, the post on the department’s Facebook page is getting thousands of shares and likes.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants?” the post says, encouraging people to call with the location of those on the lam “and we’ll do the rest.”

The Valentine’s Day Weekend Special “starts off with a set of limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious [five star emojis] accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.”

“We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals,” the post continued. “We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”

The comments on the Valentine’s Day Weekend Special post ranged from outraged to overjoyed.

“What a great way to get over being bitter on Valentine’s Day!” someone commented.

Another person didn’t see the humor, writing that “it is concerning that a law enforcement agency would use someone’s bitterness and emotions for arrests.”

“So y’all snitching for Valentine’s day?” another said. “That’s not love.”

