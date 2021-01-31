2021 Noise Vibration Harshness Testing Market Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The global demand for the Noise Vibration Harness Test market was valued at about $2,200 million in 2019, and is expected to generate a revenue of about $3,116.2 million by the end of 2026, of about 6% between 2020 and 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR.

Some main participants of the Noise Vibration Harshness Testing market are National Instruments Corporation, Head Acoustics GmbH, DEWEsoft d.o.o, G.R.A.S Sound and Vibration A/S, Prosig, Ltd., Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, IMC Meßsysteme GmbH, Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software, Inc., Muller-BBM Holding AG, M+P International Mess and Rechnertechnik GmbH

The global NVH testing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as environmental noise, pass-by-noise, noise mapping, telecom testing, sound quality, building acoustics, product vibration, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, power generation, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, mining and metallurgy, others.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

