Minister Carjacked And Beaten, Stolen Van Had Food For The Needy

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — Derek Hill is known in his St. Clair Shores community as a good Samaritan. He’s the founder of the Last Supper Mobile Ministry that, for the last six years, has offered frequent food donations to the less fortunate.

It’s no surprise to the community that while the 51-year-old was out one night earlier this week, he pulled to the side of Gratiot Avenue near 13 Mile Road in neighboring Roseville to help a stranded woman whose car appeared to be overheating and breaking down. Hill told Fox News he rolled down his passenger window and motioned for the other driver to do the same — but at the same time his door opened, and he got “blindsided.”

“I started to ask (for help) and they got me by the element of surprise,” he told the news station. “Because they misdirected me, they had me looking to the right, and he attacked me from the left.” Hill’s attorney, James Galen Jr., has shared with media outlets show the minister was severely beaten in the attack.

“I got a concussion, I’ve got six stitches on my forehead,” Hill told WXYZ. Galen told Fox News his client also had “two black eyes and a torn-up back,” in addition to other medical issues. It was two men who attacked Hill and forced him out of the van while the woman jumped in the driver’s seat, he said in the WXYZ report. Moments later, the three were gone with the van that had just been stocked with groceries to be delivered to the needy the following morning. And $200 in cash was reported stolen with the groceries, according to WXYZ.

"As he spoke to an individual through the passenger window, someone (crept) up to the driver's side, snatched the door open, blasted him in the face, dragged him to the ground, kicked him in the face," Galen told WXYZ.

