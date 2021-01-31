Kane County Teachers To Get Coronavirus Vaccine In February

KANE COUNTY, IL — Teachers and school employees in Kane County are expected to receive at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in February.

The Kane County Health Department is aiming to vaccinate all educators in the county starting the week of Feb. 8, St. Charles District 303 Superintendent Dr. Jason Pearson told a school board committee.

The health department is “planning mass vaccination clinics” for local school districts, Pearson said, adding he hoped to provide more details once officials “confirm the number of doses that will be provided.”

Educators are among the nearly 3.2 million people in Illinois who are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine during Phase 1B of the rollout, which started Monday. Phase 1B also includes Illinois residents over 65, first responders, day care staff, factory workers and farmers, grocery store workers, people in prison and public transit employees.

As of Friday, 6,208 Kane County residents were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health. About 13,600 residents have received the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Most who have received the vaccine are health care workers or residents of long-term-care facilities, who were prioritized under the first phase of the vaccine rollout.

