North America Online/E-Grocery Growing at 19.0% CAGR, to Touch $114,923.8 Mn Market by 2026

According to the [220+ Pages] research report; the North America E-Grocery Market in 2019 was approximately USD 30,879.1 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% and is anticipated to reach around USD 114,923.8 Million by 2026. Top market players are 7-Eleven, Inc., ALDI, Amazon.com, Inc., Beelivery, Fresh Direct, LLC., Google LLC, Instacart, Postmates Inc., Ahold Delhaize and others.

E-grocery involves the purchase of fresh and processed food through online platforms. People today prefer to shop online since it is easy and provides a large selection of products. The ordered products are delivered in a short time at the consumer’s doorstep. In addition, consumers can keep track of their expenditures.

The growing workforce along with their hectic schedules provides businesses with the ability to set up online food stores. Consumers are increasingly aware of the numerous shopping patterns emerging in society with the evolving technology and the growing penetration of internet services. Moreover, brands offering premium services such as same-day delivery of products or delivery of products within one hour is triggering the market demand in recent years. Additionally, the rise in Omnichannel approach among the grocers is significantly influencing the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the freshness of fruits and vegetables, and high delivery charges curb the demand for the market in recent times. Furthermore, the implementation of voice-enabled technology is expected to increase e-grocery sales.