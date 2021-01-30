New Simple Logger Series of Data Loggers from AEMC connected to a Windows PC using the Micro-B USB cable 2023

CAS Dataloggers is pleased to announce the new Simple Logger® series of data loggers from AEMC. The SL family includes ten different small, one channel recording devices powered by two AA alkaline batteries. Models are available for recording AC voltage, DC voltage, DC current, temperature, or digital pulses and events. The simple logger series are extremely easy to configure with just a few parameters to setup – scaling, measurement units, and recording length can be configured through the free, downloadable software.

They can be connected to a Windows PC using the Micro-B USB cable included with the logger to display real-time graphs, download and analyze data, print reports, and export data. The main advantage of the logger is its ability to begin recording with only the need to set a few parameters. Then, just a simple button push is all you need. The front panel LED alerts the operator of the logger’s status.

Key Features:

Quick two-wire input connection

Simple one-button operation

User-configurable scaling, units of measure and recording length

Powered by 2 standard replaceable AA batteries

Storage for up to four million measurements

Software for real-time trend graph display, data download, analysis and report generation

Micro-B USB cable included

The SL data loggers are perfect for applications that require a basic, easy to use a device such as:

Basic DC voltage measurement for circuit design troubleshooting, power supply profiling, sensor monitoring

4-20 mA DC process current monitoring

AC voltage measurement to find sags and surges or when combined with a current transducer to track energy usage

Simple, single-point temperature monitoring using a thermocouples or RTD

Pulse counting for flow meters or power/energy meters

Event monitoring

For more information on the new AEMC Simple Logger series, or to find the ideal solution for your application-specific needs, contact a CAS Data Logger Applications Specialist at (800) 956-4437 or visit us at https://www.dataloggerinc.com

CAS DataLoggers

8437 Mayfield Rd Unit 104

Chesterland, OH 44026

Phone: (800)956-4437

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.dataloggerinc.com

CAS DataLoggers is a distributor of data loggers, data acquisition equipment, temperature monitoring systems, and paperless recorders. Our team of sales engineers specialize in finding accurate and efficient solutions for your specific data recording needs.

CAS Dataloggers is pleased to announce the new Simple Logger® series of data loggers from AEMC. The SL family includes ten different small, one channel recording devices powered by two AA alkaline batteries. Models are available for recording AC voltage, DC voltage, DC current, temperature, or digital pulses and events. The simple logger series are extremely easy to configure with just a few parameters to setup – scaling, measurement units, and recording length can be configured through the free, downloadable software.

They can be connected to a Windows PC using the Micro-B USB cable included with the logger to display real-time graphs, download and analyze data, print reports, and export data. The main advantage of the logger is its ability to begin recording with only the need to set a few parameters. Then, just a simple button push is all you need. The front panel LED alerts the operator of the logger’s status.

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-live-carolina-hurricanes-vs-dallas-stars-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-dallas-stars-vs-carolina-hurricanes-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/livetv-detroit-red-wings-vs-florida-panthers-2021-live-streams-free-watch-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-red-wings-vs-florida-panthers-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-edmonton-oilers-vs-toronto-maple-leafs-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/edmonton-oilers-vs-toronto-maple-leafs-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/edmonton-oilers-vs-toronto-maple-leafs-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-live-montreal-canadiens-vs-calgary-flames-2021-live-streams-free-online-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-montreal-canadiens-vs-calgary-flames-2021-live-streams-free-online-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/live-new-york-rangers-vs-pittsburgh-penguins-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-new-york-rangers-vs-pittsburgh-penguins-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-philadelphia-flyers-vs-new-york-islanders-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/live-philadelphia-flyers-vs-new-york-islanders-2021-live-streams-free-online-tv-channel-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/watch-free-tampa-bay-lightning-vs-nashville-predators-2021-live-streams-free-online-nhl-hockey-game

https://app.livestorm.co/online-4/free-tampa-bay-lightning-vs-nashville-predators-2021-live-streams-free-online-nhl-hockey-game

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/