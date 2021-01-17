U.S Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Growth, Share, PESTL, Posters Five Analysis

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Titanium dioxide is the naturally occurring oxide of titanium, chemical formula TiO2. When used as a pigment, it is called titanium white, Pigment White 6 (PW6), or CI 77891. Generally, it is sourced from ilmenite, rutile and anatase. It has a wide range of applications, from paint to sunscreen to food coloring.

The global titanium dioxide market is predicted to expand at a healthy pace in the near future. Firstly, the recoup of the construction sector in developed countries post the economic slump of 2008 accounts for significant momentum to the titanium dioxide industry. In addition, the significant growth of the construction industry in developing countries is giving impetus to the titanium dioxide market. Apart from this, the surging demand for lightweight vehicles mainly because of rising concerns of emissions associated with heavy vehicles, is working in favor of titanium dioxide market.

The global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market was 16200 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 21300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) industry and main market trends.

Key Competitors of the Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market are:

Chemours

Huntsman Corporation

Cristal

Kronos

Tronox

ISK

Lomon

Henan Billions Chemicals

Shandong Doguide Group

Tayca

CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide

PRECHEZA

Cinkarna

Grupa Azoty

The Louisiana Pigment Company



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Sulfate Process

Chloride Process



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Paint

Plastics

Paper

Others

Market Senario:

