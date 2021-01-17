Synchrophasors Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025 – General Electric, ABB, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories,, Arbiter Systems

Overview Of Synchrophasors Industry 2020-2025:

Synchrophasors use phasor measurement units (PMUs) as monitoring devices that measure current, instantaneous voltage, and frequency at specific locations on an electric grid. This provides the operators with a real-time picture of the grid system helping them to make decisions to prevent power outage.

The increasing need for reduced grid outages is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Power outages have become frequent due to the increased strain on infrastructure that attributes to the aging infrastructure, rise in population, and the increased demand for power. Additionally, factors such as inclement weather, equipment failure, maintenance shutdown, load-shedding, vandalism, and cyber-attacks also result in power outages. Power outages cause inconvenience to the end users and also result in huge losses for the utilities, impede emergency services, and jeopardize national security, as it compromises the communication and security systems. Utilities are attempting to implement smart grid technologies to reduce the power outages and to restore power quickly to prevent loss of data and revenue. Synchrophasors collect the voltage, current, and frequency data thus providing the operator an accurate and dynamic view of the grid that help the operators in identifying, locating, and resolving potential threats in the grid, which will result in increasing their demand during the coming years.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the synchrophasors market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increased funding from the governments of countries in this region towards the development of smart grids. To enable the efficient monitoring of the grid and to improve its performance, utilities have already deployed numerous power management units (PMUs).

Synchrophasors Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

ABB

Arbiter Systems

General Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Hardware Components

Software Systems



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Fault Analysis

State Estimation

Stability Monitoring

Power System Control

Operational Monitoring

Improve Grid Visualization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Synchrophasors Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Synchrophasors Market Forecast

