Europe Super-Junction MOSFET Market Size And Growth Rate

Super junction MOSFETs are power semiconductor components used for high-frequency and high-voltage applications. They are fabricated using two types of technology, multi-epitaxial growth and deep trench.

The Top key vendors in Super-Junction MOSFET Market include are:-

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Vishay Intertechnology



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Multiple-Epitaxy

Deep-Trench



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Power Supply

Display

Lighting

EV/HEV

Industrial

