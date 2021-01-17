Europe Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market | Mostly Affected Region, Country

Overview Of Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Industry 2020-2025:

The ultraviolet curing, is also known as UV curing, a photochemical process of instantly curing or drying the inks, coatings or adhesives by using high intensity ultraviolet light. The UV coatings have many advantages over the traditional curing and drying methods such as PVC coatings.

The improved performance and advantages of UV curing coatings as the major factors have a positive impact on the market’s growth during the next few years. UV curing coatings act as a protective layer in metal coatings and conformal coatings and aids in the prevention of the fading of the top layer due to prolonged exposure to sunlight. UV curing coatings use UV radiation in the drying process since it does not use heat for curing process. Additionally, it also does not release harmful particles such as VOC or hydrocarbons.

APAC accounted for the major share of the UV curing coatings market during 2019. These UV coatings have a wide range of applications in the electronics industry and in the conformal coatings segment. The rising demand for printing inks and adhesives and the growing demand for conformal coatings, protective coatings, and coil coatings in selected countries of APAC, will enhance the production and consumption of UV curing coatings in this region.

Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Akzo Nobel

Allnex

Hitachi Chemical

PPG Industries

BASF



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Water-Based

Powder-Based



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Wood Coatings

Conformal Coatings

Overprint Varnishes

Plastics

Others

The global Ultraviolet Curing Coatings market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

