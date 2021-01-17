Europe Pickleball Equipment Market Size And Growth Rate

Pickleball Equipment Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Pickleball is a paddle sport (similar to a racquet sport) that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a Wiffle Ball, over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports, the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications.

Easy-to-play rules of pickleball, similar to those of ping-pong, has attracted more individuals toward the sport, from beginners who want to learn new sports to seasoned players who crave the thrill of a competitive play. As the court of pickleball is compact, smaller than that of a tennis court, the gameplay makes participants to play in close proximity, and enables them to have proactive conversations during the play. This has made pickleball to gain popularity as a social activity, thereby fuelling participation in the sport.

Key Competitors of the Global Pickleball Equipment Market are:

Franklin Sports

Gamma Sports

HEAD N.V

Manta World Sports

Onix Sports (Escalade Sports)

PAC Pickleball Paddles

Paddletek

Pickle-Ball Inc

Pro-Lite Sports

Selkirk Sport

The Type Coverage in the 55 Market are::-

Pickleball Balls

Pickleball Paddles

Others



55 Market Segment by Applications, covers:-

Online Channel

Offline Channel

