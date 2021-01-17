U.S Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Share Analysis Of Key Market Participants And Their Competitive Landscape

According to a new research report titled Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

This report focuses on AI Chipset, the typical products include GPU (Nvidia, AMD, Imagination), FPGA (Xilinx, Deephi Tech, Baidu), ASIC (Cambricon, MediaTek, Google), and Brain-Like Chips (like IBM, westwell and Qualcomm).

In 2020, the Deep Learning Training was the largest application segment.

The report offers detailed coverage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset industry and main market trends. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset by geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market are:

Nvidia

Intel(Movidius)

AMD

Xilinx(Deephi Tech)

AWS Inferentia

IBM

Huawei

Google

Qualcomm

MediaTek

Samsung

Imagination Technologies

Fujitsu

Wave Computing

General Vision

Graphcore

Micron Technology

Cambricon

SenseTime

Horizon Robotics

Baidu

Synopsys

westwell

Broadcom

Softbank

Alibaba

Rockchip

Mythic

NXP

VeriSilicon

ARM

UNISOC

Bitmain

55 Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

Other (Brain-Like Chips)

55 Market segment by Application, split into:-

Deep Learning Training

Inference in Edge Devices

Security

Smartphone

Automotive

Market segment by Regions, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The ‘Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Research Report’ is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market performance

