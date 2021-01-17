U.S Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Drivers And Restraints For Each Segment

Overview Of Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Industry 2020-2025:

Styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resin is a copolymer consisting of acrylonitrile and styrene. The SAN copolymer is generally made of 70 to 80% styrene and 20 to 30% acrylonitrile. Styrene acrylonitrile resins are produced by suspension, emulsion and continuous mass polymerization. Some of its features include good chemical resistance, high clarity, high rigidity, good dimensional stability, good flow, good processability and high heat resistance among others.

Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Samsung Cheil Industries

INEOS

Chi Mei

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

China National Petroleum

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Toray

Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

PetroChina

Styron



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Suspension

Emulsion

Continuous mass polymerization



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronic appliances

Packaging

Automotive

Building & construction

Including medical

Graft polyols

The global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Major factors covered in the report:

Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market summary

Economic Impact on the Industry

Market Competition in terms of Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by geographical segmentation

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Cost Investigation

Industrial Chain, Raw material sourcing strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy comprehension, Distributors and Traders

Study on Market Research Factors

Global Styrene-Acrylonitrile (SAN or AS) Resin Market Forecast

