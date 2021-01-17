Aircraft Leasing & Rental Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Aircraft Leasing & Rental Market Outlook – 2027

Commercial aircraft leasing means that aircraft are leased to increase capacity and operate the aircraft without the financial burden of purchasing an aircraft. There are two types of commercial aircraft leasing: short-term leasing, also known as wet leasing and long-term leasing. Whether short-term leasing or long-term leasing or both are used by the aerospace industry. Commercial aircraft leasing is an alternative to the purchase of aircraft, which may provide companies with economic advantages. The main reason why commercial aircraft are leased is that they are less costly.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Service, Aircraft Type and Security Type Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM LLC, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, and International Lease Finance Corporation.

COVID – 19 Scenario Analysis:

Companies are experiencing production disruption and declining demand in commercial aviation as staff go home, travelers stop flying and consumers delay the delivery of new aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are by definition capital-intensive, creating short-term cash flow and liquidity issues.

While the lockdown was undertaken with the best interests in mind, it has had a disastrous impact on the economic development of the country and a recession could well be inevitable in the coming few quarters.

It has had a massive cascading effect on India’s hospitality industry, with the cancelation of flights & trains across the country, hotel bookings facing monumental cancellations, and having a ripple effect on travel agents, taxi operators, handicraft showrooms, etc.

Also, increasing government initiatives are supposed to give impetus to the modernization of aircraft, to replace the existing fleet to reduce the pollution levels and will give a boost to aircraft leasing & rental market growth.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Many airlines have turned in recent years to aircraft leasing, raising the financial burden and increasing the number of aircraft. This has contributed to a major rise in the demand for aircraft managers. The key justification for leasing commercial aircraft is that it is less costly. Because of the growing number of low-cost airlines, easy rules in commercial aviation, rising air travelers, advancing airport infrastructure, and increasing the amount of cargo transported between regions, etc., the global commercial aircraft rental market is anticipated to sustain a steady growth rate over this forecast period. However, certain factors such as production delays for earlier ordered aircraft could create a negative impact on market growth.

The global aircraft leasing & rental market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

In the first quarter of 2020, AerCap Holdings N.V announced its main company transactions. It signed lease agreements for 28 aircraft, including 10 wide-body aircraft and 18 narrow-body aircraft, and purchased 7 aircraft, including 5 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 1 Boeing 787-9, and 1 Embraer E2. It carried out sale transactions for 18 aircraft, including 5 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 6 Boeing 737NGs and 1 Boeing 747 from AerCap’s portfolio and 1 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 2 Airbus A330s, 2 Boeing B777-200ERs and 1 Boeing B777-300ER from AerCap’s managed portfolio for about $350 million.

Also, Air Lease Corporation has announced long-term lease agreements for three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Air Premia (South Korea), all scheduled for delivery in 2020. The three Dreamliner aircraft are expected to deliver from ALC’s order book with Boeing beginning in Summer 2020 through Fall 2020. Also, BOC Aviation has agreed to lease American Airlines 22 Boeing 787-8s after purchasing it from Boeing. The aircraft will be delivered in 2020 and 2021 on long-term leases.

Competitive landscape along with diminishing aircraft leasing rates

There are foreign and regional players present in the commercial aircraft leasing market. With the transformation from aircraft into freighters, the players are increasingly focused on expanding their presence worldwide by offering jet leasing, and thus this is a competitive market. The increase in the number of low-cost aircraft companies coupled with an increasing regional commercial leasing market are some of the main drivers of growth. The Asia-Pacific area is nevertheless likely to be in the forecast period the most rapidly rising regional segment. Some of the market trends that are likely to have an impact on global commercial aircraft leasing market growth and development are decreasing rates of commercial aircraft leasing that are expected to have a positive and negative impact on market growth. Furthermore, fuel price volatility is expected to increase leasing demand, and to increase interest and leasing rates, especially for aircraft with narrow bodies among others.

Segments Sub-segments Service Wet leasing

Dry leasing Aircraft type Long haul aircraft,

Medium distance aircraft,

Regional and short-haul aircraft,

Slot swaps

Others Security type Asset-Backed Security (ABS)

Non-ABS

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Aircraft leasing & Rental industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global aircraft leasing & rental market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft leasing & rental Market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the Aircraft leasing & Rental market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

