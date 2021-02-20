COVID Couldn’t Stand A Chance’: 95-Year-Old Grandma Beats Virus

PORTERVILLE, CA — At 95, Bernice Chacon already had a lifelong list of accomplishments. Now, the grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 35 can add coronavirus survivor to that list.

Chacon, the matriarch of her central California family, is known to be “stubborn,” said her son, Mario Chacon.

“So COVID couldn’t stand a chance,” he told ABC-30.

But it was far from smooth sailing for the 95-year-old, who is beloved for her upbeat attitude, after she caught the virus in January, the news station reported.

“It was really scary for all of us because at some point we really thought we were going to lose her because her sister had just passed away and she was 93,” Mario Chacon said.

Bernice Chacon spent two weeks in two hospitals after she first came down with pneumonia, and then the virus.

Her children said it was her fighting spirit that powered her through.

She said it was “prayer, a strong will and family.”

The Latest

The American life expectancy saw its steepest dip since World War II during the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was claiming its first wave of deaths. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that life expectancy dropped an entire year during that period.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, the Associated Press reported, citing the CDC’s preliminary estimates.

