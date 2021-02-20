Dental Equipment Market Worth $ 10.25 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing Geriatric population which faces various dental problems due to growing age, increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry for the beautification of tooth alignment, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets have been driving the global Dental Equipment Market.

Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Dental Equipment Market” by Type (Systems and Parts, Dental Implant, Crown and Bridge, Dental Laser, Radiology Equipment, Dental Biomaterial, Dental Chair, and Equipment, and Others), by Treatment (Orthodontic, Periodontics, Endodontic, and Prosthodontic), by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 7.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to 2028

Global Dental Equipment Market Overview

Growing Geriatric population which faces various dental problems due to growing age, increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry for the beautification of tooth alignment, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets have been driving the global dental equipment market. Moreover, the technological advancements in imaging and radiology which help treat dental problems, Consumption of harmful substances such as tobacco or alcohol which causes tooth damage, and an increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners which in turn generates the more demand for dental equipment are some other factors expected to stimulate market growth.

The major players in the market are Danaher Corporation A-Dec Inc., Denstply International Inc., GC Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Straumann, Carestream Health Inc., Biolase Inc

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dental Equipment Market On the basis of Type, Treatment, End User, and Geography.

