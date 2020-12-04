Global Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) Market Key Players Airbus Defence & Space, BAE Systems, Boeing Co., Elbit Systems, Inmarsat, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Leonardo and

Satellite communications play a vital role in the global telecommunications system. Approximately 2,000 artificial satellites orbiting Earth relay analog and digital signals carrying voice, video, and data to and from one or many locations worldwide. Satellite communication has two main components: the ground segment, which consists of fixed or mobile transmission, reception, and ancillary equipment, and the space segment, which primarily is the satellite itself.

Both the Commercial and Military Satellite Communication industry is evolving, as evidenced by numerous trends that one can expect to see on the horizon over the coming 18 months and beyond. The increase in small satellites, the use of low-Earth orbit (LEO), launches on reusable rocket launch vehicles and new use cases for 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the most important developments to watch.

Market Forecast’s latest report “Global Commercial and Military Satellite Communications Market and Technology Forecast to 2028” examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of satellite systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years – 2020 -2028 in the Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communication industry. It also examines commercial and military satellite markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The commercial and military satellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 76.6% during this period with a cumulative $195.11 billion over the period 2020-2028.

Throughout the report we show how satellite communication is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including “steady state”, emergence of new satellite communication technology.

In this report we shed light on major technologies and services in this domain. These include

Laser SatCom Communication

Terrestrial Based Fibre Optics

Nano Satellites

C Band

Ka Band

Ku Band

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various satellite communication tech in the aerospace market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key satellite communication markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

Define and measure the Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communication Market

Financial forecast of the Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communication Market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

Analyze competitive developments

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communication Market over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the small sat market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Current and Near Future Technologies

4 Satellite Services/Technologies

5 Satellite Communication Market Forecasts by Technology

6 Satellite Communication Market Forecasts by Region

7 Business Opportunities

8 Leading Companies In The Commercial & Military Satellite Communication Market