Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Demand, Trend, Share, Size, Key Players and Forecasts to 2027

Critical Infrastructure Protection refers to securing airports, government and military areas, public areas, transportation networks, ports, industrial plants, etc. It raises a wide range of issues and requires solutions designed to take into account the sites’ operational constraints.

The report “Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market & Technologies to 2027” examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Critical Infrastructure Protection technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years 2019-2027 in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry. It also examines Critical Infrastructure Protection markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Throughout the report we show how Critical Infrastructure Protection Tech is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including “steady state”, emergence of new Critical Infrastructure Protection tech in the Security industry

Leading Companies in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

Analogic Corporation, Axis Communication AB Company profile, Bruker Corp., FLIR Systems, G4S, Hitachi, OSI Systems Inc, Securitas AB, Siemens AG, Auto Clear LLC, Bosch Security Systems, CEIA Spa, Fischer Research Laboratory, Hexagon AB, Idemia, Johnson Controls, Nuctech Company Ltd., OptaSense, RedX Defense Security Solutions, Scanna MSC Ltd, Smiths Detection LLC, Thales Group, Waterfall Security Solutions and Westminister Group PLC

This report concentrates on these 3 types of Critical Infrastructure Protection technologies :

– Network Security

– Physical Security

– Risk Management

In this report we have reflected on 16 major critical infrastructure sectors under three major heads:

– Energy & Power Sector

– Transportation Sector

– Sensitive Infrastructures & Enterprises Sector

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various Critical Infrastructure Protection tech in the aviation market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis : Key Civil, Commercial & Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope:

– The Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over 2019-2027

– In terms of technologies Cyber Security and Checkpoint CT Scanners is anticipated to account for one of the largest share of expenditure globally

– The Middle East market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market

– The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be Asia as the Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry

