Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Size, Demands, Top Players, Trend, Growth, Scope and Forecasts to 2027

The military training and simulation market can be segmented as Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC). Live Training refers to the use of actual equipment, ammunition and personnel, these trainings are expensive due to the near recreation of combat zone scenario. Virtual Training is the use of gaming technology to recreate the environment for training purposes, this is one of the fastest growing segments. Higher adoption of technology like the VR and AR that helps in a close to reality simulated environment are expected to drive this segment. Constructive Training and Simulation is scenario is created and a simulated environment is created, the higher need for interoperability amongst the various platforms used for training are expected to drive this segment of the market.

The report titled “Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market and Technology Forecast to 2027” covers the following segments, by platform/systems, by region, by end-users, by training type and by subsystems. The market size in 2018 is estimated at around USD 10.25 billion and is expected to grow to USD 15.28 billion at a CAGR of 4.54%. The Airborne segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

The in-depth coverage of the report across sections are:

– Current Technologies in Global Military Training & Simulation Market: This section covers the technologies which are current being used in this market. A few examples of technologies in this market are I-LVC, HUD, High Fidelity Training and use of commercial hardware which helps in delivery at PoN.

– Current Market Overview: In this section a few of the available training and simulation systems available with the US DoD have been discussed, JTLS has been discussed in detailed. This section also covers the evolved business model from an outright purchase model to MSaaS.

– Market Analysis: The key trends which are expected to shape the industry in the next ten years have been discussed in this section. The drivers, restraints and challenges have been discussed separately in this section. The PEST Analysis and Porter’s five forces model have been covered in detailed in this section.

– Market Forecast: The forecast period is from 2019 to 2027, the historical data is covered for 2017 and 2018. The segments used for market forecast chapter are by system, by sub system, by region and by end users.

– Opportunity Analysis: This chapter covers the key opportunities which are present across the platforms, regions, training type and sub system.

– Event Based Forecast: The key factors which could affect the market at a Global level have been identified. The impact of the movement of these factors on the Military Training and Simulation market has been analysed and is covered in two scenarios.

– Company Profiles: The company profiles of leading providers in the Global Military Training & Simulation Market are covered in this section. The company profile includes recent contract wins, strategic alliances, recent projects completed and financial information.

Scope:

The report covers all aspects of training used by the Defense forces across the world, the market size includes new platform related procurement as well as refreshers which are required in a few platforms. The report covers maritime, airborne, combat, ground and other training & simulation segments individually in the market forecast chapter. This would help the reader in understanding the market dynamics across each segments better.

The report also includes around 150+ figures and more than 50 tables, a few training and simulation programs are also covered in the Market Overview Chapter. The report could also be of interest to commercial gaming developers, existing defense military training & simulation providers, gaming hardware manufacturers and new/ potential market entrants.

Reasons to Buy:

– This report covers the market in the most comprehensive form, each of the segments have been dealt with in detailed.

– The report covers the opportunity analysis segment which helps potential investors to identify the most lucrative segments.

– The market dynamics like the drivers, restraints, challenges and scenario analysis have been analysed in detailed to give the reader a complete perspective of the market changes.

– The Porter’s five forces analyses and PEST Analysis have been covered in the most comprehensive form in this report.