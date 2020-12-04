Global Space Market to Value US$ 558 billion by 2026

The Space Industry is emerging as one of the most lucrative industry globally. The Space Industry, is valued at US$ 360 billion in 2018, is projected grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to value US$ 558 billion by 2026. Demand for nano-satellites and re-usable launch vehicle systems is anticipated to be driven by the massive investment made by countries like US, China, Russia and the European Union in the development of next generation satellite systems and the large scale procurement of such systems by countries like Saudi Arabia, India, Japan and South Korea. The United States is the largest spender in the domain with China, European Union, India, Russia, Japan and South Korea anticipated accounting for the bulk of spending.

In terms of categories, nano satellites is expected to account for the highest proportion of spending, followed by markets for reusable launch vehicles, especially those vehicles that can place payloads in LEO orbit. The market for Satellites is anticipated to be the largest category primarily due to the ongoing procurement of such systems by countries of the Asia Pacific, North America and European regions.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the total global expenditure followed by the Asia Pacific Region where countries like China, India, South Korea and Japan are investing billions to procure such systems.

The report “Global Space Industry Market and Technology Forecast to 2026” offers detailed analysis of the global Space Industry and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for such Systems.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

– Overview: Snapshot of the various Space Launch Systems market during 2018-2026, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

– Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

– Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

– Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

– Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

– Trend Analysis : Key Civil, Commercial & Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

– Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

– Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope–

– The Space Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% over 2018-2026.

– In terms of categories, nano satellites segment is anticipated to account for one of the largest share of expenditure globally

– The Middle Eastern market is growing rapidly and European space majors can make rapid inroads into this market

– The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be China as the Chinese Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry

Reasons to Buy-

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Space Industry over the next eight years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major channels that are driving the global space business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the space industry.

– Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available