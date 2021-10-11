﻿The Convention and Exhibition industry analysis report is a documentation of the in-depth information related to all the parameters allied with the market. The Convention and Exhibition industry analysis covers the holistic view on all the industry dynamics. The details on the Convention and Exhibition industry valuation status are added to the industry study report along with the genuine market statistics. The study offers the detailed study of the changes in the market dynamics over the years and helps in understanding the nature of changes in the market. The research report analyzes all the factors having an influence on the growth of the Convention and Exhibition industry.

Competitor Profiling: Convention and Exhibition Market

The Freeman Company

Capita plc

Informa (UBM)

BCD Meetings & Events

Cvent Inc

RELX Group

Production Resource Group

ATPI Ltd

Clarion Events Ltd

CWT Meetings & Events

Questex LLC

Meorient

Global Sources

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)

Cievents

Hyve Group plc

Tarsus Group

Fiera Milano SpA

The research document encompasses a complete synopsis of versatile data comprising several factors and industrial parameters that influence overall growth trajectory of the Convention and Exhibition market. Every strategic development in the Convention and Exhibition market is discussed broadly in the analysis report. The research analyzes all the challenges and risks associated with the industry. The market study also includes data on the growth opportunities available in the Convention and Exhibition industry.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Convention and Exhibition Market

Analysis by Type:

Exhibition

Convention

Analysis by Application:

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations & NGOs

Others

The digital advancements in the Convention and Exhibition market have played a major part in the overall growth of the industry so far. The industry analysis covers details related to all the digital developments in the Convention and Exhibition market. The market report follows a particular methodology. Number of industry analysis techniques while citation of the study report. The study discusses all of these techniques in detail. The record based on the study of Convention and Exhibition market offers in-depth study of all the news, plans, investments, policies, innovations, discoveries, developments, etc.

Regional Coverage of Convention and Exhibition Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Convention and Exhibition Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Convention and Exhibition Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Convention and Exhibition Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Convention and Exhibition Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Convention and Exhibition Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Convention and Exhibition Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Convention and Exhibition Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Convention and Exhibition Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Convention and Exhibition Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Convention and Exhibition Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Convention and Exhibition Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Convention and Exhibition Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Convention and Exhibition Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Convention and Exhibition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Convention and Exhibition Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Convention and Exhibition Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Convention and Exhibition Revenue in 2020

3.3 Convention and Exhibition Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Convention and Exhibition Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Convention and Exhibition Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

The Convention and Exhibition market report offers a comparative analysis of Convention and Exhibition industry. The report provides users with holistic information on all the fundamental events in the Convention and Exhibition market such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, etc. The demands and scope of the Convention and Exhibition market at various instances is studied thoroughly in the document. The industry report provides detailed and reliable information regarding all the industry matters. Furthermore, the detailed data related to all the latest trends and techniques being implemented by the market bodies across the globe. All of these trends help market players to keep up with intense competition in the Convention and Exhibition market on level. The research includes the detailed discussion over the probable rate of growth for the Convention and Exhibition market. The study is focused over the advancement of the Convention and Exhibition industry in future. The study assures to provide holistic view of all the aspects of the Convention and Exhibition market.

