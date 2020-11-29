Command and Control Systems Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group

Latest research document on ‘Command and Control Systems’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Rockwell Collins (United States), The Boeing Company (United States), Leonardo SPA (Italy), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Saab AB (Sweden) and CACI International Inc. (United States)

What is Command and Control Systems Market?

Command and Control System (C2) is a combination of hardware and software that process real-time information from various units such as land, air, sea or space, and sensors provide the necessary situational awareness to commanders for running operations. Command and control software system provide the ability to tackle and control the huge problems by taking corrective actions at the time of critical incidents. These security systems provide operators with efficient, reliable and comprehensive oversight over their sites, during both normal and emergency situations.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (New Installation, System Upgradation), Application (Aerospace & Defence, Commercial), Installation Base (Fixed Command Centers, Deployable Command Centers), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Unit (Land, Marine, Airborne, Space)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Integration and Product Enhancement

Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in Command and Control Systems

Geographic Information System (GIS) Based C2 Systems

Growth Drivers

An increasing need for enhanced integrated situational awareness to support decision making, modernization of existing military infrastructure owing to rising terror attacks, and global security are some of the factors driving the demand of command and control systems.

Increased Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT to Assist Decision Making

Increasing Need for Interoperability between Security Devices & Technologies

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Development and Maintenance Costs of the Systems

Threats from Cyberattacks

Opportunities

Rapid Development of Military Technology and Demand for Integrated Command and Control Systems

Transition from Platform-Based and Rule-Based To Networked and Intelligent

Integration of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical Tools with C2 Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

