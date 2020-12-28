At 3.2%, Heavy Duty Trucks Market Will Reach US$ 130840 million by 2026,Globally

The global Heavy Duty Trucks market size is projected to reach US$ 130840 million by 2026, from US$ 108060 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

The study on Heavy Duty Trucks market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the Heavy Duty Trucks market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Heavy Duty Trucks market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Heavy Duty Trucks market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Heavy Duty Trucks market are

Daimler Trucks

MAN

PACCAR

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Ashok Leyland

FAW Group Corporation

ISUZU MOTORS

Iveco

Mack Trucks

Tata Motors

Segment by Type

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Logistics

Construction

Mining

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Research Report 2020 to 2026

1 Heavy Duty Trucks Market Overview

1.1 Heavy Duty Trucks Product Scope

1.2 Heavy Duty Trucks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Class 5

1.2.3 Class 6

1.2.4 Class 7

1.2.5 Class 8

1.3 Heavy Duty Trucks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Logistics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Mining

1.4 Heavy Duty Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Heavy Duty Trucks Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Heavy Duty Trucks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Heavy Duty Trucks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Heavy Duty Trucks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Heavy Duty Trucks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Trucks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Heavy Duty Trucks Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heavy Duty Trucks Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Heavy Duty Trucks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Heavy Duty Trucks as of 2019)

3.4 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Heavy Duty Trucks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Heavy Duty Trucks Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Heavy Duty Trucks Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Heavy Duty Trucks Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Heavy Duty Trucks Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Heavy Duty Trucks Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Trucks Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Heavy Duty Trucks Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Heavy Duty Trucks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Duty Trucks Business

12.1 Daimler Trucks

12.1.1 Daimler Trucks Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daimler Trucks Business Overview

12.1.3 Daimler Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Daimler Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.1.5 Daimler Trucks Recent Development

12.2 MAN

12.2.1 MAN Corporation Information

12.2.2 MAN Business Overview

12.2.3 MAN Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 MAN Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.2.5 MAN Recent Development

12.3 PACCAR

12.3.1 PACCAR Corporation Information

12.3.2 PACCAR Business Overview

12.3.3 PACCAR Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PACCAR Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.3.5 PACCAR Recent Development

12.4 Scania

12.4.1 Scania Corporation Information

12.4.2 Scania Business Overview

12.4.3 Scania Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Scania Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.4.5 Scania Recent Development

12.5 Volvo Trucks

12.5.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information

12.5.2 Volvo Trucks Business Overview

12.5.3 Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.5.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Development

12.6 Ashok Leyland

12.6.1 Ashok Leyland Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ashok Leyland Business Overview

12.6.3 Ashok Leyland Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Ashok Leyland Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.6.5 Ashok Leyland Recent Development

12.7 FAW Group Corporation

12.7.1 FAW Group Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 FAW Group Corporation Business Overview

12.7.3 FAW Group Corporation Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 FAW Group Corporation Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.7.5 FAW Group Corporation Recent Development

12.8 ISUZU MOTORS

12.8.1 ISUZU MOTORS Corporation Information

12.8.2 ISUZU MOTORS Business Overview

12.8.3 ISUZU MOTORS Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ISUZU MOTORS Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.8.5 ISUZU MOTORS Recent Development

12.9 Iveco

12.9.1 Iveco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Iveco Business Overview

12.9.3 Iveco Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Iveco Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.9.5 Iveco Recent Development

12.10 Mack Trucks

12.10.1 Mack Trucks Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mack Trucks Business Overview

12.10.3 Mack Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Mack Trucks Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.10.5 Mack Trucks Recent Development

12.11 Tata Motors

12.11.1 Tata Motors Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tata Motors Business Overview

12.11.3 Tata Motors Heavy Duty Trucks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Tata Motors Heavy Duty Trucks Products Offered

12.11.5 Tata Motors Recent Development

…

