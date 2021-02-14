Fauci Combats Coronavirus Vaccine Hesitancy Among Marylanders 2023

Immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Prince George’s County health officials on Monday to answer common questions about the coronavirus vaccine. Fauci emphasized that the immunization is safe, and he encouraged everybody to get the shot when it’s their turn.

Prince George’s County has the slowest inoculation rollout in the state. About 4.06 percent of the county has gotten the immunization. In comparison, leading Talbot County has vaccinated 14.84 percent of its population.

Many Prince Georgians are still wary of the shot. In a predominantly Black county, plenty of residents remember past ethical violations in the health care system. Many question why they should trust this vaccine.

“The concern of brown and Black people about engaging in a medical program that is run by the federal government is understandable,” Fauci said during the virtual discussion. “The first thing we need to do is respect the concerns of people of color who have hesitancy.”

Fauci pointed to the Tuskegee syphilis study as one factor that makes many Americans uncomfortable with new treatments. Federal health officials conducted this condemned experiment between 1932 and 1972.

The project examined the effects of syphilis, a highly contagious sexually transmitted disease, in Black men. Researchers never told the infected patients that they had the STD. They also didn’t treat them, even after a cure was widely available.

This moral violation drives many Black American’s skepticisms of the coronavirus vaccine. Fauci, however, reminded residents that medicinal trials now undergo strict ethical checks.

“Those types of things would be impossible under today’s conditions,” Fauci said.

Fauci went on to answer several frequently asked questions. He also debunked several myths. Here are Fauci’s responses to several of the top concerns:

How do I know the vaccine is safe?

The Pfizer-BioNTech trial included about 44,000 people. Moderna had around 30,000 participants.

Both are 94 to 95 percent effective at preventing clinically-apparent cases of COVID-19. About 2 to 6 people out of every 1 million who get the shot experience a severe allergic reaction.

How can the vaccine be safe if it was made so quickly?

Rapid production was only possible because immunologists have worked on developing new vaccine technology for the past decade. The speedy rollout only happened because of these previous breakthroughs.

“That speed was not a reflection of cutting corners,” Fauci said. “It was a reflection of the extraordinary advances that were made in the science of vaccine platform technology.”

Can I get COVID-19 from the vaccine?

No, you cannot. The immunization is a messenger ribonucleic acid vaccine, also known as an mRNA shot. That basically means it does not contain any coronavirus.

The doses instead model a protein that is found in the coronavirus. The shot builds antibodies to this protein. If your body ever sees the coronavirus, it will recognize the protein in it and start fighting off the infection.

“It’s impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine,” Fauci explained.

Does the vaccine change your DNA?

No. Even though mRNA sounds like DNA, the mRNA coronavirus immunization does not change your DNA.

mRNA is essentially a substance that carries the blueprint for how to build a protein. The mRNA coronavirus vaccine, therefore, gives you the blueprint for how to fight off the protein in coronavirus. It does not affect your DNA at all.

Baseball legend Hank Aaron died after his shot. Does the vaccine kill people?

Aaron died at age 86, 18 days after getting his first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The hospital that administered Aaron’s shot said he did not show any symptoms after the inoculation. The medical examiner indicated that there was no evidence that the immunization killed the slugger.

“This vaccine has a very good safety profile and did not kill Hank Aaron,” Fauci said, noting that doctors investigate any adverse effects.

Do I still need to wear a mask after I get the vaccine?

Yes. The injections only prevent “clinically-apparent cases of COVID-19.” Basically, the shot is pretty good at keeping you from feeling sick if you contract coronavirus.

That does not mean the inoculation keeps you from catching the virus, however. In theory, a vaccinated person could still be infected. They probably wouldn’t show any symptoms, but they could still get somebody else sick.

https://projects.wra.net/@ufc-sports/stories/free-epl-west-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-2021-online-tv-coverage

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@ufc-sports/stories/watch-free-west-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-epl-live-stream-free-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@free-ufc/stories/live-free-brighton-vs-man-united-epl-2021-live-stream-free-online-tv-channel

https://wikifactory.com/@soccer-live/stories/live-free-brighton-vs-man-united-english-premier-league-2021-live-stream-free-online-tv

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@soccer-live/stories/live-free-brighton-vs-man-united-english-premier-league-2021-live-stream-free-online-dfabc

https://wikifactory.com/@livestream24/stories/live-tv-west-brom-vs-man-utd-live-stream-free-soccer-watch-online-coverage-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@livestream24/stories/live-soccer-man-united-vs-west-brom-2021-live-stream-soccer-game-epl-football

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@livestream24/stories/free-man-united-vs-west-brom-2021-live-stream-soccer-game-epl-football

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@livestream24/stories/live-stream-west-brom-vs-man-utd-live-stream-free-soccer-watch-online-coverage-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258free/stories/watchfree-west-bromwich-albion-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-2021-online-tv-channel

https://wikifactory.com/@free-live/stories/freelive-manchester-united-vs-west-bromwich-albion-epl-live-stream-watch-online-tv

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/