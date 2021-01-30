Blockchain Technology Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The key market players in the industry include IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Linux Foundation; and R3. Some other key players in the market include BTL Group; Chain Inc.; Deloitte; Circle Internet Financial Limited; Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI); Post-Trade Distributed Ledger; Ripple; and Eric Industries; among others.

Blockchain Technology Market –Segmentation

By component:

• Platform

• Services

By provider:

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

By type:

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

By organization size:

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

By application areas:

• Transportation and Logistics

• Agriculture and Food

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Media, Advertising, and Entertainment

• Banking and Financial Services

• Insurance

• IT and Telecom

• Retail and eCommerce

• Government

• Others (Travel and hospitality, education, real estate and construction, and mining)

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Blockchain Technology Market Report

• What was the Blockchain Technology Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

• What will be the CAGR of Blockchain Technology Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

• Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

• Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Blockchain Technology Market was the market leader in 2018?

• Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

