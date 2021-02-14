NJ Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded As Storm Arrives

NEW JERSEY – A winter weather advisory expanded to all of New Jersey on Saturday now that ice and a winter storm have arrived, and another possible storm is on the way. Road restrictions are in place and authorities have issued warnings now that power outages are possible (see road impacts below).

The National Weather Service says the possible ice storm prompted the agency to expand the winter weather advisory. Some snow and a lot of ice and sleet began impacting New Jersey after 1 p.m. on Saturday, and the storm is expected to last until, at the earliest, 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Total snow or ice accumulation of up to 1 inch is expected, according to the National Weather Service. But the icy wintry mix could present the biggest problems.

Police were advising residents to use caution while outside or driving because roads and walkways are becoming very slippery.

Here are the impacted areas:

https://viralresponse.io/@blogs/stories/watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-mmastreams

https://viralresponse.io/@blogs/stories/fight-ufc-258-full-live-free-online

https://viralresponse.io/@blogs/stories/free-ufc-258-full-fight-live-mma-online

https://viralresponse.io/@blogs/stories/livetv-ufc-258-full-fight-live-free-online-mma

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@blogs/stories/ufc-258-full-fight-live-free-mma-tv-channel

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@blogs/stories/mma-free-ufc-258-full-fight-live-free-mma-tv-channel

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@blogs/stories/usman-vs-burns-full-fight-live-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/