NEW LENOX, IL — ShareFest Will County will hold a drive-thru food pick-up event at Lincoln-Way West High School, 21701 Gougar Road, on Sunday. For those in need, you can head out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free USDA dairy, meat and produce, while supplies last.

The event is held in collaboration with Hands of Hope of Illinois.

ShareFest Will County founder Gary Cheney, a New Lenox resident, said the turn-out for these events has been “tremendous.”

The organization has held several food distribution events throughout Will County in the past year.

When the pandemic hit, it pivoted to where the need was greatest, Cheney said. The events typically run out of food before the scheduled end time.

“The need was to help feed people,” Cheney said. “All of our resources that we had went to work to feed people.”

He said that 300 to 600 cars usually turn out at each event, and the food goes toward feeding 1,000 to 1,500 families.

Drive-thru food events are also planned next month at Lincoln-Way West, on March 7 and March 21.

“It’s just about brining people together to love and support our community,” Cheney said.

