Tannins are naturally occurring polyphenols that can be found in chocolate, tea, nuts, legume trees, and fruits such as blueberry, grapes, persimmon, etc. Tannins are present in parts of plants such as bark, leaves, roots, plant galls, fruits, and fruit pods. They have the ability to bind and precipitate readily with proteins, starches, cellulose, and minerals. Tannins are responsible for imparting vibrant colors to flowers and leaves. Tannins find applications in the leather, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, textile, animal nutrition, and various other industries.

The prevalent use of tannins in the leather and tanning industry to bind the protein collagen and prevent the disintegration of the collagen fibers by turning them into leather is anticipated to drive the tannin market in the future. The growing demand for leather bags, footwear, and other leather goods is likely to have a positive impact on the tannin market. Tannins also play an important role in the wine marking process as they prevent premature oxidation of wines and assisting in stabilizing the color of the wine. They are used in the wine industry chiefly as clarifying agents in wine and beer production. The growing consumption of wine across the globe is expected to support the growth of the allied tannin market. Tannins are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to their anti-cancer and anti-oxidant properties. They are used in the herbal preparation to treat sore throat, bronchitis, scars, burns, and insect bites. The widespread use of tannin across the leather, winemaking, pharmaceutical, and other industries is anticipated to spur the growth of the tannin market.

MARKET SCOPE:

The “Global Tannin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the tannin market with detailed market segmentation by source, product, application, and geography. The global tannin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading tannin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global tannin market is segmented on the basis of source, product, and application. On the basis of source, the tannin market is segmented into, plant and brown algae. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into, hydrolysable, non-hydrolysable, and phlorotannins. Based on application, the global tannin market is segmented into, leather tanning, wine production, wood adhesives, anti-corrosive primers, and others.

