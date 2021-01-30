unemployment. Coloradoans facing Denver has been a rough year for many layoffs and

The global occupant classification systems market is expected to grow by 6% CAGR, reaching $2.8 billion by 2025 from $2 billion in 2020. It is a major driving force for the growth of the Occupant Classification System market. However, public acceptance of safety technologies affected by the high prices and regional differences between NCAP safety ratings is limiting the growth of the Occupant Classification Systems market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major occupant classification system market players include ZF (Germany), Bosch (Germany), IEE Sensing (Luxembourg), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Aptiv (UK), among others. These companies have secure distribution networks at a global level. Also, these companies offer an extensive product range. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are expansions and acquisitions.

Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market –Segmentation

Based on sensor

• Pressure sensor

• Seat belt tension sensor

Based on component

• Airbag control unit

• Sensor

• Others

Based on sensor technology

• Wired

• Wireless

Based on light duty vehicle type

• Economy class

• Mid-size class

• Luxury Class

Based on electric vehicle type

• BEV

• HEV

• PHEV

• FCEV

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market Report

• What was the Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

• What will be the CAGR of Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

• Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

• Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market was the market leader in 2018?

• Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

