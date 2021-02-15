Zimrii Launches its Music and Fan Engagement Platform in Beta

SYDNEY – February 15, 2021 – Zimrii releases the beta version of its platform to help music artists achieve greater successSYDNEY – February 10, 2021 – Zimrii has announced the beta release of its innovative platform designed to help music.

Zimrii has announced the beta release of its innovative platform designed to help music artists promote their music through blockchain technology. Zimrii’s platform empowers musicians to develop and sustain their careers on their terms and grow their global brand.

Since big players dominate the music industry, many musicians fail to make substantial revenues from the current streaming model. A new music economy is needed to help smaller artists get more value for their music. The Zimrii Music and Fan Engagement platform is built to help musicians generate a loyal following and foster deeper relationships with fans.

“The beta version of our platform marks a successful milestone in our vision to empower musicians and artists to achieve global commercial success,” says Zimrii CEO Mo Jalloh. “With Zimrii, we hope to create more of a level playing field for musicians and help them to succeed, especially in Australia.”

This beta release features a range of exciting tools which enable artists to cultivate a unique fan experience. With Zimrii, musicians can promote their music through a tradeable brand token. They can also use their artist music tokens to offer fans rewards such as online gigs, merchandise and downloads.

The use of blockchain technology enables Zimrii to resolve some of the major pain points that artists suffer from. By helping musicians to create their own unique tokens, Zimrii ensures royalties are distributed efficiently to the artists. In addition, the Zimrii artist token exchange allows global music lovers to support their preferred artists by investing in their tokens.

