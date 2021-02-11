Author David A. Fiensy Releases New History Book – The Archaeology of Daily Life

This book relies heavily on archaeology to describe the villages, houses, families, labor, diseases, life-spans, stature, and religion of the first century Jewish people of Israel, the time of Jesus and the early New Testament.
Book Information:
The Archaeology of Daily Life
Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel
By David A. Fiensy
Publisher: Cascade Books
Published: December 2020
ISBN: 978-1532673078
Pages: 388
Genre: History
About the Author:
David Fiensy (Ph.D. in New Testament from Duke University) has taught in colleges for thirty years and participated in seven archaeological excavations.
Contact:
Website: http://www.davidafiensy.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfiensy
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-fiensy-0614663a/
Purchase Links:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-archaeology-of-daily-life-david-a-fiensy/1137488938
https://www.christianbook.com/archaeology-ordinary-persons-second-temple-israel/david-fiensy/9781 532673078/pd/673072
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781532673078
