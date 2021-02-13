County Releases More Detailed Vaccine Data as Hospitalizations, Cases Continue Decline

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

JOIN NOW

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, which is reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in Schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Zach Cavanagh

The Orange County Health Care Agency began releasing more detailed COVID-19 vaccine recipient data this week as coronavirus hospitalizations and cases continued their strong decline.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, the California Department of Public Health reported that Orange County had administered 454,764 total vaccine doses of the over 5.5 million administered across the state.

OCHCA reports its detailed vaccine data every Thursday with a few days of lag. As of Monday, Feb. 8, 70,719 people had been fully vaccinated with two doses in Orange County, and another 235,297 had only received their first dose.

Of those that have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 46% were White, 26% were Asian or Pacific Islander, 11% were Hispanic, 1% were Black and 16% were listed as other.

Of those that have received at least one dose, 58% were over age 65, 10% were age 55-64, 11% were age 45-54, 10% were 35-44, 9% were 25-34 and 3% were 18-24.

Of those over age 65 that have received at least one dose, 57% were White, 23% were Asian, 9% were Hispanic, 1% were Black and 11% were listed as other. For those under 65 with one dose, 31% were White, 30% were Asian, 14% were Hispanic, 1% were Black and 23% were listed as other.

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/ufc-258-fight-live-stream-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/full-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/mma-free-ufc-258-fight-live-free-full-online

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/mma-258-ufc-live-stream-full-fight-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-fight-live-free-full-mma-news

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/mma-full-burns-vs-usman-fight-live-free-ufc-258

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/2021-ufc-258-live-streaming-free

http://ufc-258.livetvable.com/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/