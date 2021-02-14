CT Weather: New Details, Timeline Of Snow, Ice This Weekend

CONNECTICUT — The National Weather Service says there is a chance for some light snow and sleet late Saturday and in the early morning hours on Sunday. The good news is that the accumulation is expected to be minor now or less than an inch statewide.

Unfortunately, the little sleet that does fall may make roads slippery Sunday morning in some spots. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern Connecticut until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said, “Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.”

Temperatures will moderate past the freezing mark on Sunday too, but only by a degree or two though.

There is a slight chance, 20 percent currently, of some light snow or ice Sunday night and a 30 to 40 percent chance of some isolated sleet and snow on President’s Day.

So to recap this holiday weekend in Connecticut, it appears the best chance for some wintry precipitation is Sunday morning and there is a low chance for snow and sleet throughout the next few days.

