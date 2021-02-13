Health Daughter now brings more Made in India products to its US consumers. They now have a wide range of Patanjali products to US customers. Patanjali claims to manufacture 100% organic products. The company is catering to Indian customers from past few years. These are popularly known as Baba Ramdev products. Patanjali Ayurveda products received an overwhelming response in India. Now the company intends to expand its business overseas. Health Daughter is collaborating with Patanjali to bring Fresh Patanjali products to USA. Health Daughter founders expressed their excitement on this tie up. They believe that this collaboration will surely enhance the wellness and beauty of the product- users. He also informed buyers contact them for any query regarding the products. They can contact Distacart on the helpline number. The company also has an online chat service. Health Daughter will be bringing rest of the other Patanjali products soon. Patanjali is known to produce health and lifestyle products. Patanjali beauty products include shampoo, hair oil, massage oil and soaps. Baba Ramdev, the head of Patanjali, informed that the products contain only natural ingredients. He also stated that Patanjali products keep the skin soft and supple. The detergents and soap effectively wash the clothes but are mild on skin. The products bring the goodness of Ayurveda at an economical Indian prices. Patanjali has its own garden and manufacturing center. Researchers experiment with natural ingredients like turmeric, coriander, honey and many more to produce completely natural products. Some of the Patanjali products available at Distacart are

• Digestive Products – Amla Candy, Pachak Shodit Harad, Pachak Jeera, Pachak Jaljeera, Hing Goli.

• Food Products – Choco Flakes, Black Pepper Powder, Puff Tomato Masala, Honey, Red Chilli Powder.

• Beauty Products – Sundarya Swarna, Sundarya Coco Butter Cream, Herbal Kajal, Sishu Baby Cream.

Health Daughter is USA based e-commerce company that sells Indian products through its network of vendors. The company is based out at Fremont, Bay Area, Caifornia. The brand started its business in August 2018. Health Daughter imports home decorative items, jewelry and kitchen utensils from India. It also sells traditional sweets, snacks and pickles across USA. Health Daughter ensures that the products are fresh. Users get the order delivered within 4 – 5 Business days. The company provides products to all over America. The products are also gift wrapped. Health Daughter sends the products directly to the recipient address. The company is also offering the facility of sending the products with personalized messages.

