BATAVIA, IL — A St. Charles man is facing a misdemeanor charge after police alleged he flashed a gun at a store employee Wednesday when they asked him to wear a mask.

Timothy Ruschke, 51, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a business in the 300 block of North Randall Road and charged with disorderly conduct, Batavia police said in a news release.

700 Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Kane Co. Since Pandemic’s Start

An employee called 911 around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday to report a customer lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband after being asked to put on a mask, as required by the state’s coronavirus restrictions for businesses, the release states.

Police said they arrested Ruschke at the store without incident. A court date has not yet been set.

