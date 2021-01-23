It’s OK To Let Go Now’: Virus Claims Couple Just Minutes Apart

ACROSS AMERICA — Just before Christmas, Dick and Shirley Meek reached a milestone very few couples ever do.

After five children, 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, the couple from Coshocton, Ohio, celebrated 70 years of marriage on Dec. 22. Just a few weeks later, the couple tested positive for the coronavirus.

And last weekend, only days before they were scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dick and Shirley Meek wrote the final sentence of their decades-long love story. They died in each other’s arms, just minutes apart, their family told news station WBNS in Columbus, Ohio. Dick would have been 90 on Jan. 19. Shirley was 87 years old.

“Mom pased first,” daughter Debbie Howell told WBNS. “They were holding hands. The nurse put mom’s head on my dad’s shoulder, and she said to Dad, ‘Dick, it’s OK to let go now. Shirley’s waiting for you,’ and he passed within minutes.” According to their family, the couple led an adventurous life and experienced many things together, from skydiving to zip lining to traveling the world. Every day, they had a standing date at 3 p.m.

Despite the loss, Debbie called the ending of her parents’ story a “blessing.” https://aksna.org/groups/free-ufc-257-full-fight-live-streams-free-mcgregor-vs-poirier-watch-online-tv-coverage-2021/ https://aksna.org/groups/live-tv-ufc-257-full-fight-live-streams-free-mcgregor-vs-poirier-watch-online-tv-coverage-2021/ https://aksna.org/groups/free-tv-mcgregor-vs-poirier-ufc-257-live-streams-free-full-fight-online-tv-coverage-2021/ https://aksna.org/groups/ppv-free-ufc-257-live-streams-free-mcgregor-vs-poirier-full-fight-watch-online-tv-2021/ https://aksna.org/groups/watch-free-mcgregor-vs-poirier-ufc-257-full-fight-live-streams-free-ppv-online-tv-coverage-2021/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/