Play of blind leaps – Marcus Sukiennik interprets ragtime by Scott Joplin near Future 2021-2027

As popular music for dancing, ragtime celebrated its peak at the turn of the 20th century and experienced a notable revival in the 1970s, particularly thanks to the successful box-office hit The Sting, whose soundtrack thrives on Joplin’s compositions.

They are refined earworms, captivating listeners with their catchiness whitout compromising on originality. Temporal shifts between melody and accompaniment are among the striking characteristics of ragtime piano – as well as large leaps in the left hand. Sukiennik plays the lively tunes at a moderate tempo, just as their creator used to, for whom it was clear that

“it’s never right to play ragtime fast”.

This tempo is greatly increased in Sukiennik’s new original composition: Shout out Blues is a modern, fast blues, whose extraordinary intro harmonically swings over into the traditional minor form of the modern jazz precursor.

The EP Ragtime – Marcus Sukiennik plays Scott Joplin will be released on 05.02.21, the single track Shout Out Blues follows on February 19. Listen to both releases in High Definition Audio on all common streaming platforms.

Marcus Sukiennik

Langemaß 20

51063 Koeln

Germany

Trained in classical and jazz music, pianist Marcus Sukiennik composes mainly for piano solo and writes arrangements of classical melodies in Cologne. As a bar pianist, he has also been playing contemporary background music for more than 25 years at a wide variety of venues, including his position as artistic director of the Piano Bar of the Excelsior Hotel Ernst in Cologne.

The increasing mechanization of agriculture has resolved various problems associated with farming including scarcity of labor, wastage of time, and energy. The technological advancements in the design of tractors to improve output efficiency are expected to fuel the demand for farm tractors in the field. Some advancements in manufacturing tractors are the incorporation of GPS tracking devices and telemetry for tracking the exact location of tractors in the farmlands.

Get an internal scoop of a sample report: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/17638

The global Farm Mechanization report covers the product contributions, revenue segmentation, and business overview of the leading players in the Farm Mechanization market. It utilizes the latest developments in the global Farm Mechanization market to assess the market share of the prominent market players in the upcoming period. The report highlights the limitations and strong points of the well-known players through SWOT analysis. It also assesses their growth in the market. Additionally, the global Farm Mechanization market report covers the major product & application categories & segments.

Important key players of this Farm Mechanization Market:

• John Deere

• Mahindra

• TAFE

• International Tractors

• AGCO

• Beri Udyog

• CLAAS

• CNH Industrial

• Daedong Industrial

• Escorts Group

• Fotol Lovol

• Kubota Tractors

• KUHN Group

• Lemken India

• McCormick

• Pottinger

• SDF Group

For product type segment, this report listed the main product type of the Farm Mechanization market

1. Tractor

2. Harvester

3. Power Tiller

4. Rice Transplanter

5. Laser and Leveler

By Applications, the market is segmented into:

1. Government

2. Individual Users

Farm Mechanization Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

https://wikifactory.com/@freestreams/stories/live-tv-man-united-vs-west-brom-free-2021-live-streams-premier-league-soccer-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@freestreams/stories/live-free-west-brom-vs-man-united-live-streams-epl-soccer-online-tv-coverage-2021

https://projects.wra.net/@freestreams/stories/freetv-west-brom-vs-man-united-2021-live-stream-premier-league-online-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/free-livewest-brom-vs-man-united-2021-live-streams-free-premier-league-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/free-tv-man-united-vs-west-brom2021-live-streams-free-premier-league-online-tv-coverage

https://wikifactory.com/@freestreams/stories/live-tv-real-madrid-vs-valencia-free-2021-live-streams-la-liga-soccer-online-coverage

https://projects.wra.net/@freestreams/stories/free-live-real-madrid-vs-valencia-la-liga-live-streams-free-soccer-tv-channel-2021

https://projects.opennext.eu/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/live-freewest-brom-vs-man-united-2021-live-streams-free-premier-league-online-tv-coverage

https://projects.opennext.eu/@ufc-258-live-show/stories/watch-man-united-vs-west-brom2021-live-streams-free-premier-league-online-tv-coverage

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/