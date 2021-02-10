Bestselling Author Lynne Marshall Releases New Sweet Contemporary Romance – Anne Ever After

USA Today Bestselling author, Lynne Marshall is pleased to announce the release of her new sweet contemporary romance novel, Anne Ever After. Schedule for release on February 15, 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is the first book in her Return to Whispering Oaks romance series.

The runaway returns…

Love is complicated, at least that was Anne Grady’s conclusion after a high school love triangle went terribly, and unpredictably wrong. Shortly after the tragic events, she left Whispering Oaks and heartbreak behind. Now twelve years later, she returns home to take care of her injured parents, and almost immediately runs into her first love, Jack Lightfoot.

Jack hasn’t forgotten his feelings for Anne, long after dating and losing Anne’s best friend. Now faced with her in his life again, even though only temporary, he can’t deny the spark still shimmering between them. Neither can she, but her job in Portland is waiting and her plan is to leave town a soon as possible.

Now, with love even more complicated, and those tragic memories threatening to pull them apart, Jack refuses to let history repeat itself. He must prove they are meant to be more than high school best buddies who once shared an amazing secret kiss. This time, no matter what it takes, Jack is determined to convince Anne the only place they belong is together.

Book Information:

Anne Ever After

Return to Whispering Oaks, Book 1

By Lynne Marshall

Release Date: February 15, 2021

ASIN: B08VF6M2J4

Pages: 153

Genre: Sweet Romance, Contemporary Romance

About the Author:

USA Today Bestselling author, Lynne Marshall has been traditionally published with Harlequin and Mills & Boon as a category romance author for fifteen years with thirty-one books. TULE Publishing is where she hit the USA Today list with the second book in the Charity, Montana trilogy, Their Christmas Miracle. She has now gone hybrid, self-publishing ten books. She is a Southern California native, has been married to a New Englander for a long time. She is an adoring grandmother, a woman of faith, a dog lover, a cat admirer, a meandering walker, a curious traveler, and an optimistic participant in this wild journey called life.

BookBuzz.net

59 Heritage Way Drive

Rome,

30165

BookBuzz.net helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!

