Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry is proud to announce “Smiles on Us Dental Day” in Wilmington, NC, where they will provide complimentary dental services to the local community Saturday, February 27th from 8am – 1pm. The event, which is open to the public, will be hosted at their Monkey Junction practice located at 6132 Carolina Beach Rd.

(PRNewsfoto/Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry)

Dr. Adrian Soto, Dr. Michelle Holmes, Dr. Adam Roberts, Dr. Steve Regnier, Dr. Tracy Espinosa and Dr. Michael Riccobene will provide complimentary emergency treatment including, fillings, extractions and more based on individual patient needs. The Riccobene Associates dental team will provide these services on a first-come, first-serve basis; attendees are advised to arrive early to secure their opportunity.

Dr. Michael Riccobene, founder of Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry, is passionate about the communities he serves and says giving back is a big strand of the dental group’s DNA.

“We are excited and honored to be hosting our first Riccobene Smiles on Us Dental Day in Wilmington,” said Dr. Riccobene. “This event allows us to give back to our community and help individuals who are in pain or need a service that they would otherwise be unable to afford. Our team is prepared for a big day of community service and we look forward to making a big impact in the Wilmington community.”

ABOUT RICCOBENE ASSOCIATES FAMILY DENTISTRY: Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry employs over 75+ dentists in a team-oriented environment that reinforces a patient-first approach. Starting from the original location in Selma, NC, Dr. Riccobene has built 30+ high-end practices serving the dental needs in communities across the state of North Carolina. Riccobene Associates’ strategy is to continue its rapid growth in North Carolina and into adjacent states through de novo openings and add-on affiliations with high quality providers who share Dr. Riccobene’s commitment to patient care. For more information or to request an appointment, please visit the companyPORTERVILLE, CA — At 95, Bernice Chacon already had a lifelong list of accomplishments. Now, the grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 35 can add coronavirus survivor to that list.

Chacon, the matriarch of her central California family, is known to be “stubborn,” said her son, Mario Chacon.

“So COVID couldn’t stand a chance,” he told ABC-30.

But it was far from smooth sailing for the 95-year-old, who is beloved for her upbeat attitude, after she caught the virus in January, the news station reported.

“It was really scary for all of us because at some point we really thought we were going to lose her because her sister had just passed away and she was 93,” Mario Chacon said.

Bernice Chacon spent two weeks in two hospitals after she first came down with pneumonia, and then the virus.

Her children said it was her fighting spirit that powered her through.

She said it was “prayer, a strong will and family.”

The American life expectancy saw its steepest dip since World War II during the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was claiming its first wave of deaths. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that life expectancy dropped an entire year during that period.

