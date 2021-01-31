The food can market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Food can refers to the type of can used for distribution and storage of food and beverage items. Steel and aluminum are some of the popular materials used to make these cans. The global food can market is expected to move in line with the eco-friendliness of products, fast recycling rates and increasing demand for canned products.

The following players are covered in this report:

• Crown Holdings

• Ball Corporation

• Silgan Holdings

• Ardagh Group

• CAN-PACK S.A.

• Kian Joo Group

• CPMC Holdings Limited

• Kingcan Holdings Limited

• Huber Packaging

• Novelis

• Wells Can Company

Food Cans Market is segmented by Type

• Aluminum Can

• Steel Can

• Plastic Can

• Tin Can

• Others

Food Cans Market is segmented by Application

• Fruit and Vegetables

• Convenience Food

• Pet Food

• Meat and Seafood

• Others

