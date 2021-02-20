et is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Increasing investment by companies is to propel the growth of the electric-two-wheeler industry in UK. In February 2020

The UK electric two-wheeler market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Increasing investment by companies is to propel the growth of the electric-two-wheeler industry in UK. In February 2020, the UK government announced ban on the sale of the diesel and petrol vehicles, and electric vehicles to be brought forward by 2035, previously it was targeted 2040. The UK target of zero emission by 2050 will achieve if the EV target will be fulfilled in 2019, Zapp a startup in UK has launched a funky electric scooter i300, which is as powerful as 300cc scooter.

Moreover, in January 2020, Seat launched three electric scooters including SEAT MÓ eScooter125 (electric motorcycle), the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 and eKickScooter25. These all three models launched for meeting the demand of urban population and is driving the UK electric two wheelers industry.

The SEAT MÓ eScooter125 has a range of 125km on a single charge of its 5.6kWh lithium-ion battery, the SEAT MÓ eKickScooter65 has a range of 65kmwith its 551Wh battery pack and speed of 20kmph, and eKickScooter25 has a range of 25km in a single charge in 3.5 hours. Thus, the launch of the new electric two wheelers in the UK is propelling the growth of the market.

Market Coverage

• Market number available for – 2018-2025

• Base year- 2018

• Forecast period- 2019-2025

• Segment Covered- By Battery Type, By Product Type

• Region Covered- UK

• Competitive Landscape- Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tork Motors, Ujet S.A., and others.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

• What is the market growth rate?

• Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

• Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

• How COVID-19 impacted the market?

• Who is the leader in the market?

• How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

• Where is the investment opportunity?

UK Electric Two-Wheeler Market Report Segment

By Product Type

• Scooter

• Motorcycle

By Battery Type

• NiMH

• Li-ion

• Others

